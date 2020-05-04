App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 03:07 PM IST

Builders of a better India, a special series on the entrepreneurial journeys of the 21st EY Entrepreneur Of the Year Award winners – Webisode 4

This is an EY initiaive

Watch the fourth webisode of the ‘EY Builders of A better India’ Series (a special series on Moneycontrol.com) featuring the entrepreneurial journeys of KBS Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Asian Paints; Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Chairman & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, Vice Chairman, Berger Paints and Dr. Arvind Lal, Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Lal PathLabs & Dr. Om Manchanda, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lal PathLabs.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on May 4, 2020 03:07 pm

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

COVID-19: ICMR deploys IBM's Watson to expedite responses from testing

COVID-19: ICMR deploys IBM's Watson to expedite responses from testing

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.