    Fact-check: No, this is not a real painting by Raja Ravi Varma. The truth behind viral post

    'Raja Ravi Varma' memes flooded Twitter after a post falsely claiming to show a painting by the renowned Indian artist went viral on the microblogging platform.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST
    Mona Lisa

    Screenshot of images tweeted by @PanchvatiNasik

    After a post falsely claiming to show a painting by celebrated Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma garnered thousands of views on social media, Twitter users began mocking the original poster with memes. The Raja Ravi Varma memes trend was born when Twitter user Jyotilaxmii Kurup shared a collage of two photos – one of Telugu actor Swathi Reddy recreating a Raja Ravi Varma painting for a photoshoot, the second featuring the easily-recognisable Mona Lisa by Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci.

    “Here are two portraits. One is by Raja Ravi Verma, which perhaps, you have never seen. Another is by Leonardo da Vince which you must have seen million times. Now think about how marketing and propaganda lobbies bias our minds,” Kurup wrote.


    She might have succeeded in making her point, but for the fact that her post did not show a Raja Ravi Varma painting at all. It is, in fact, part of a 2019 project in which Sruvam Photography roped in Swathi Reddy to recreate a painting by the renowned modern artist.


    Kurup deleted her post after her claims were debunked. However, it did not stop Twitter users from creating memes in droves to mock the original post.

    Take a look:

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Leonardo da Vinci #Mona Lisa #Raja Ravi Varma
    first published: Jul 13, 2023 03:38 pm