App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Migrant workmen have several legal rights too

A migrant workman is required to be registered in his home as well as host state, which has often proved to be a stumbling block in getting the benefits under the ISMW Act.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Anshul Prakash and Kruthi N Murthy

Migration of persons from one place to another in search of better employment opportunities, better living conditions and higher wages, is a common phenomenon across the world. The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act 1979 (ISMW Act) stipulates and regulates the conditions of service of inter-state migrant workmen (Migrant Workman).

A migrant workman is defined to mean any person who is recruited by a contractor in one state, under an agreement or otherwise, for employment in an establishment in another state, whether with or without the knowledge of the principal employer in relation to such establishment.

Every establishment engaging five or more migrant workmen and every contractor who employs or employed five or more migrant workmen during the preceding 12 months are required to comply with the provisions of the ISMW Act.

related news

Salient features of the Migrant Workmen Act

  • Registration and License: As per the provisions of the ISMW Act, every establishment, prior to engaging migrant workmen, is required to obtain a certificate of registration. Further, every contractor is required to obtain a license from the registering officers appointed by the appropriate government.



  • Wages and Other Conditions of Service: If the migrant workmen perform the same kind of work as is being performed by locally employed workmen of that establishment, the wage rates, holiday entitlements, hours of work and other conditions of service of migrant workmen have to the same as others. For other migrant workmen, the appropriate government can prescribe the service conditions, in compliance with the Minimum Wages Act 1948 (MW Act). The liability for payment of wages to the migrant workmen is primarily of the contractor, failing which, the principal employer is liable for payment of wages to the migrant workmen. However, the principal employer may recover such amount from the contractor.



  • Displacement Allowance and Journey Allowance: In addition to the wages or amounts payable to them, at the time of recruitment, migrant workmen are also entitled to:
    a) ‘displacement allowance’ amounting to 50 percent of the monthly wages payable to such migrant workmen, or Rs 75, whichever is higher;b) ‘journey allowance’ for onward and return journeys, which cannot be less than the fare from the place of residence of the migrant workmen in his state to the place of work.


Other Labour Laws Applicable to Migrant Workmen

  • Payment of Wages Act 1936, MW Act and Equal Remuneration Act 1976: Timely payment of wages to the migrant workmen is the duty of the contractor, and these payments have to be made in accordance with the timelines, minimum rates of wages and other conditions.



  • Employees Compensation Act 1923, Employees State Insurance Act 1948 (ESI Act) and Maternity Benefit Act 1961: Migrant workmen are also entitled to compensation and benefits provided to employees in case of sickness and employment injury or death. Female migrant workers are entitled to paid maternity leave, maternity bonus and other benefits as provided by the ESI Act or Maternity Benefit Act 1961.



  • Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952: Migrant workmen are eligible for social security contributions under the institution of provident fund, pension fund and deposit linked insurance fund.



  • Industrial Disputes Act 1947: A migrant workman can raise an industrial dispute before the appropriate authorities either in the host state where the establishment is situated or in the home state (if he has returned to home state after the completion of his employment).



  • Trade Unions Act 1926: Migrant workmen can form trade unions, or become members of any trade union, subject to the Trade Unions Act 1926.

Conclusion 

While the ISMW Act seeks to provide adequate protection to migrant workmen, it recognises only those workers who are engaged by a contractor as inter-state migrant workers. Workers migrating on their own and employed outside their home state are not covered under the purview of the ISMW Act. There is no provision in the ISMW Act to provide security for tenure of employment. Further, a migrant workman is required to be registered in his home as well as host state, which has often proved to be a stumbling block in getting the benefits under the ISMW Act. Therefore, the definition of 'migrant workmen' in the ISMW Act is discriminatory in terms of extending the benefits.

Prakash is Partner and Murthy is Associate, Khaitan & Co.

Disclaimer: The views of the author(s) in this article are personal and do not constitute legal/ professional advice of Khaitan & Co. For any further queries or follow up please contact us at editors@khaitanco.com
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.