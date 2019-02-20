Exodus shaping up to be the most complete entry in the Metro franchise

Following a postponed initial release date, Metro Exodus – one of the most anticipated games of 2019 – finally debuted on the 15th of February. The game is based on the Metro novels by Dmitry Glukhovsky.

Keeping pace with the Metro Exodus novel origins, the game was co-developed by Glukhovsky and divided into a series of chapters. Five years have passed since gamers last visited the nuclear wasteland of the Metro Series. Unlike previous versions in the Metro series, Exodus will be available across PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

Metro Exodus takes place in 2036, two years after the events of the previous game (Metro: Last Light). Players take charge of Artyom, a Ranger living in the ruins of Moscow’s Metro system in the wake of a devastating nuclear war.

Artyom and a band of survivors must flee the shattered ruins and embark on a journey across post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness. As Artyom, players will face several enemies in their attempts to survive the apocalypse-like scenario. Artyom’s enemies will include several human factions, which will be introduced during the four seasons.

Metro: Exodus gameplay will feature a mix of linear objectives and non-linear opportunities for exploration. This single-player story-driven shooter delivers an immersive sandbox-style survival experience combined with classic Metro gameplay.

Winter – After the communists and fascists nearly destroyed each other in the civil war, Hanza emerged as the dominant faction.

Spring – The Fanatics have taken to wreaking havoc in service to a pseudo-religious figure, while the Bandits are opportunists, who steal from local survivors.

Summer – The Fire Worshippers are the master class in the neo-feudal society of the desert.

Autumn – The Children of the Forest are a group of kids, raised in the woods and hostile towards outsiders.

Watchmen – Typically roam in packs

Demons – Flying beasts that resemble birds

Humanimals – Zombies with the ability to hurl objects

Shrimps – Mutated sea creatures with the ability to fire corrosive mucus

Apart from the above-mentioned list of threats, players will also have to face mutated wolves and a bear, resistant to gunfire and vulnerable to flame-based weapons.