European Union launches investigation into Google's data collection

To protect the sanctity of its brand name, Google has trademarked each letter of their company name. They have also bought the most common misspellings of Google, for example, gooogle.com, gogle.com, googlr.com etc.

European antitrust regulators have launched a probe into Alphabet's (Google) collection of data. The European Union is not finished with its scrutiny of Google, reports Reuters. Last week, the European Commission sent out questionnaires to organisations that work with Google.

The questionnaires raised inquiries about data sharing agreements made with the search giant. While the commission didn’t get into any details about the investigation, the report stated that the questionnaire for the investigation focused on “data related to local search services, online advertising, online ad targeting services, login services, web browsers and others.”

An executive for EU said the antitrust regulators are seeking information on how and why Google collects data. The EU regulator explained in an email to Reuters that “The Commission has sent out questionnaires as part of a preliminary investigation into Google’s practices relating to the company's collection and use of data. The preliminary investigation is ongoing.”

The commission seems to be placing increasing importance on contracts Google has signed with third parties. The new investigation suggests that the European Union isn’t just about done scrutinising Google. An investigation doesn’t necessarily guarantee the EU will file an antitrust case.

However, in past instances, the European Competition Commissioner has filed several antitrust cases against the search giant, resulting in more than eight billion euro in fines over allegations of anti-competitive Android policies, restrictive advertising contracts and similar such claims.