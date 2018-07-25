Women-centric films see a stellar run in 2018 so far with 7 movies achieving success at box office

Indian film industry has had a great run this year so far with as many as 10 hits in a period of six months coming from Bollywood alone, and with Hollywood and regional language Indian movies adding to the kitty. Not just that, 2018 has also been a banner year for women.

Two women-centric films this year entered the coveted Rs 100-crore club and the first venture to not only achieve this feat but go beyond the benchmark was Padmaavat, which saw a business of Rs 300 crore. Next to join the list was Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi that came as a surprise to the industry and within three weeks of its release, it made its way into the Rs 100-crore club.

While other women-centric films did not enter the Rs 100-crore club, they were critically acclaimed and well received by audience.

Rani Mukherjee’s Hichki turned out to be a hit with collections to the tune of Rs 46.17 crore. The leading ladies in Veeri Di Wedding managed to bring audiences to the theatres and raked in over Rs 80 crore. However, Anushka Sharma’s Pari got an average reaction and earned a smaller revenue of Rs 24.65 crore.

Down south, two female stars proved their might at the box office this year. Anushka Shetty’s horror-thriller Bhaagamathie performed exceedingly well — both in domestic and overseas markets — and earned over Rs 68 crore worldwide. Mahanati, featuring actress Keerthy Suresh as Savitri, released on May 9 and took the box office by storm. The biopic of iconic superstar Savitri crossed Rs 75-crore mark worldwide in 50 days.

Marathi cinema, too, contributed to this genre this year. Madhuri Dixit’s Bucket List maintained managed to earn Rs 3.66 crore in just three days playing only on 409 screens.

Female-driven stories tasting box office success is not a common case. This genre is slowly making its way into the audience’s heart and studios are also tapping this potential market.