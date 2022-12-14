 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why RRR is the first Indian film to bag two Golden Globe nominations

Maryam Farooqui
Dec 14, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Beyond VFX, emotional connect and Indian roots in the story worked for RRR, while streaming on OTT gave it international visibility, industry insiders say. What Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon did for Chinese films, RRR can do for the Indian film industry, they feel.

On top of the list of most expensive Indian film is the 2022 release RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR which took the box office by storm. The historical drama made with a budget of Rs 550 crore had around 2,800 visual effects (VFX) shots and had got on board 18 VFX studios. The film became the most successful release of 2022 so far and made over Rs 1,200 crore at the worldwide box office. Image: @RRRMovie

SS Rajamouli's RRR has become the first Indian film to bag two nominations at Golden Globe awards and the Indian film industry is effusive in praise, saying that not just the visual effects but story and streaming of the film played a big role in increasing its global traction.

Pen Studios, one of the distributors of RRR, said Rajamouli has put India on the world map.

"We believed that RRR is a film that can break all barriers, and entertain people across the world. This is why we presented the film in multiple Indian and global languages. With two nominations at the Golden Globe awards, it only validates our faith in the film and its makers," said Jayantilal Gada, Chairman & MD, Pen Studios.

The two Golden Globe awards nominations RRR has bagged are best picture in the non-English language category and best original song for Naatu Naatu, making it the first ever song to get this nomination. Moneycontrol spoke to experts in the film industry on what led to RRR's Golden Globe nominations.

Streaming success