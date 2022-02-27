What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, and other OTT platforms in March 2022

(from left) Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai in Zoya Akhtar's 'Eternally Confused and Eager to Love', dropping on March 18, 2022, on Netflix. (Image: screen grab)

Bridgerton, Netflix's most watched show till it was superseded by Squid Game last year, returns for its second season on March 25.

From now until then, the month is packed with original shows, docuseries and Indian and international content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, MX Player and other OTT platforms. Take a look, mark your calendars and get set to get hooked:

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (March 4, 2022)

Genre: Psychological crime thriller

Disney+Hotstar

Ajay Devgn is making his OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He will be playing a cop, an intense and gritty one, much like the roles he is known for on the big screen. Touted to be the ‘crime thriller of the year’, the series also stars Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna.

The show is based on the British TV show Luther. Devgn is essaying the titular role (played by Idris Elba in the original).

The 52-year-old actor, is excited about his OTT debut and said on social media that this whodunit series, “is a compelling and highly intriguing story”.

The six-episode series’ first season will air on Disney+ Hotstar in India and in the US, it will be available on Hulu as part of distribution agreements with Star India.

Undekhi Season 2 (March 4, 2022)

Genre: Thriller

Sony Liv

Directed by Ashish R. Shukla, Applause Entertainment’s Undekhi showcases two sides of society. On one side, there are the powerful and influential who believe that they can get away with anything. On the other side, there are the people who are oppressed.

Set in Manali, the show depicts how people who have been oppressed finally go about looking for justice and fairness in the world.

The first season of this SonyLiv series ended on a cliff-hanger, and the second season promises to be another gripping story laced with a power struggle, selfish motives, revenge drama, and love.

The sequel stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Anchal Singh and Apeksha Porwal in pivotal roles. It will also feature some new faces, including Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang, and Tej Sapru.

Pieces of Her (March 4, 2022)

Genre: Thriller

Netflix

This twisty series created by Charlotte Stoudt, is based on the best-selling novel by Karin Slaughter.

The eight-episode first season is the story of a loving mother and speech pathologist in small-town Georgia. Toni Collette plays Laura who has an idyllic life with her daughter Andrea played by Bella Heathcote. One day when they get caught in the middle of a deadly mass-shooting at a local diner, Andrea witnesses her mother, Laura, eliminating the threat and disarming the perpetrator with violent ease. And that is when Andrea begins to unravel her mom Laura’s actions. Figures from her mother's past reappear, familial relationships takes a new turn, and Andrea is forced to escape. She then tries to put together the past and the truths Laura buried.

Sutliyan (March 4, 2022)

Genre: Drama

Zee 5

This ZEE5 Original series is a heart - warming family drama with a talented ensemble cast including Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur. Produced by Manor Rama Pictures it is the story of a Bhopal based family where children come back to their family home as adults weeks before Diwali. They meet after years, at the place where they grew up together and try to come to terms with situations before them. They have emotional baggage, unresolved conflicts and undergo the challenging and necessary journey of emotional cleansing.

Jugaadistan (March 4, 2022)

Genre: Drama

Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play’s second Indian original show Jugaadistan, directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana s touted to be unlike any other campus dramas that you may have witnessed so far. It has an ensemble cast comprising Sumeet Vyas, Tanvi Azmi, Akash Khurana, Chirag Vohra, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa, among others. Showcasing the dark, gritty side of college campus life it is a story with diverse characters. Created by Divya Rao this series about politics, love and emotions has a student politician who bends the rules to win elections, a budding journalist in search of a hard-hitting story and a professor who wants to weed out the examination scam on their campus.

The Andy Warhol Diaries (March 9, 2022)

Genre: Docuseries

Netflix

This six-part documentary series, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, takes Warhol fans into a melancholy immersion of the man’s life and work. The Pop Art King is resurrected using artificial intelligence technology. Directed by Andrew Rossi, the docuseries peeks inside Warhol’s larger-than-life persona through the diaries the artist kept after being shot in 1968.

Turning Red (March 11, 2022)

Genre: Fantasy comedy

Disney+Hotstar

Pixar story artist Domee Shi makes her directorial debut with this Disney/Pixar coming-of-age fantasy comedy.

Not many know that this is the first Pixar film solely directed by a woman, the first to take place in Toronto, Canada, and the second to feature an Asian lead character after Up.

The story is about a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) who turns into a giant red panda when she gets excited, and Ming (Sandra Oh), her overbearing but loving mom.

A family-friendly fantasy film, Turning Red is a fresh take on what it means to be cool, common teen issues, and warm and fuzzy emotions. Originally intended for a worldwide theatrical release (disrupted due to the pandemic), it will now be on Disney+Hotstar.

The Adam Project (March 11, 2022)

Genre: Science fiction

Netflix

Canadian director Shawn Levy’s science-fiction adventure The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

Written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, it is about Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot from the future who travelled back to his younger age, crash landing in 2022.

He meets his younger self and his late father and enlists help from his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) for an important mission to save the future while he comes to terms with his past.

Wecrashed (March 18, 2022)

Genre: Thriller Drama

Apple TV +

Based on the podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork" by Wondery, this drama streaming television miniseries will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups. It stars Jared Leto as Adam Neumann, co-founder of WeWork, Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann (Adam's wife), Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, co-founder of WeWork, and America Ferrera as Elishia Kennedy.

Eternally Confused and Eager For Love (March 18, 2022)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Netflix

This quirky coming-of-age story has Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee playing pivotal roles. It has been produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment for Netflix.

This young-adult dramedy series is a fresh take on the daily struggles of an anxious, awkward, introverted and lonely 20-something in search of love.

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (March 15, 2022)

Genre: Comedy

Netflix

Actress, comedian, and author Catherine Cohen makes her Netflix original comedy special debut. In this sparkling cocktail of stand-up and song, Cohen talks about looking for love, the absurdity of marathons and burying someone alive, feminism, sex and so much more.

Human Resources (March 18, 2022)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance

Netflix

From the creators of Big Mouth, this animated sit-com of 10 episodes starring Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Nick Kroll, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, Bobby Cannavale showcases how a bunch of professional hormone monsters, lovebugs, and other creatures make humans human, while they juggle romance and workplace drama and their human clients’ needs.

Bridgerton: Season 2 (March 25, 2022)

Genre: Regency romance

Netflix

While the first season of Shondaland’s Bridgerton, one of the biggest hits on Netflix, takes off from Julia Quinn’s novel The Duke And I. The second one is inspired by and adapted from The Viscount Who Loved Me. (There are eight in this series of romance novels by Quinn.)

This one centres on the eldest Bridgerton, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest to find a wife during the 1814 season. Just like his sister Daphne, Anthony’s journey towards his nuptials is rather uneven.

After the notoriously rakish bachelor proposes to Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), he finds himself at odds with her disapproving, willful sister Katharine aka Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), until their sparring turns into a mutual attraction.

The show has also been renewed for seasons 3 and 4, though neither has begun filming yet.