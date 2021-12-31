Welcome 2022: How celebs are ringing in the New Year

Sonal Chauhan says she's looking forward to a Covid-free 2022.

With different Covid restrictions in various cities across the country and the threat of Omicron, New Year plans - for everyone - have taken a hit and Bollywood actors, musicians, television stars are no exception. Most of the celebrities we spoke to had plans to stay at home or hang out with close friends and family for New Years Eve. Here's what they had to say…

‘I will ring in the New Year in Mumbai, at home’

Elli AvrRam

Just like most of us, actress Elli AvrRam has been affected deeply due to the pandemic. Staying home-bound for the last two years has made her a homebody who loves to dance, write and spend quality time with herself and her pet, she says.

Talking to us about her New Year plans she says, “I will ring in the New Year in Mumbai, at home with my little cat Charles. And that is because my heart cannot let my little baby be alone when people will be bursting fireworks at midnight. He will be too scared!”

Elli tells us that she is really looking forward to a ‘no pandemic and no lockdown, 2022’. “I am looking forward to completing three of my films that I have been shooting for all of 2021. I am also looking forward to kick-starting work on two new projects in 2022. I want to complete my three films and two new ones on a happy note, making sure I’ve created magical joyful moments. I also want to express and share my other creative and artistic sides that I’ve been shy about expressing, such as...hmm let it be a surprise,” she says.

‘I just want relax and unwind’

Sonal Chauhan

Actress Sonal Chauhan is looking forward to chill and relax for the upcoming New Year celebrations. “I just finished my last show of the year. And now, I plan to relax for the last couple of days of the year and spend time with people that make me happy, my close friends, and just unwind.”

Sonal, who has “quite a lot of work commitments in 2022”, will begin her shoot in the first week of January, and that is the reason she is really looking forward to this few days of break. “I start shooting immediately, in the first week of January. I am doing some exciting projects that I'm really looking forward to. Also, the last two years have taught me and the world many important life lessons and that begins with how important it is to be with your family and loved ones. Every moment is to be cherished as life is so unpredictable. We mustn’t take anything for granted and be grateful for every healthy day. It is truly a gift that we have been given so respect your mind, body, family, friends and stay happy and positive.”

When asked about her plans in 2022, she says, “What I'm looking forward to the most in 2022 is the most obvious thing! It would be for COVID to be gone and be a thing of the past. I'm very hopeful and praying that this third wave, which is already here now, goes away as soon as possible and COVID itself goes away forever!”

‘I will be shooting in the New Year’

Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal has been busy and in prep mode for the last one month for his upcoming Hollywood outing Kandahar with actor Gerard Butler. His earlier international project was Victoria & Abdul, and his next, Death On The Nile, is all set to release in February 2022. Talking to us about his New Year plans, he says, “I am currently shooting and will be shooting during New Year and that is my NY plan! I will only have a two-day break. I am looking forward to my shoots and to complete Vishal ji’s film (Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya). Next year, I have three films releasing, including the Hollywood film Death on the Nile, and I am really looking forward to that. I will be travelling a lot to London, America and also in India, and my plan for 2022 is to paint something; maybe a portrait and if I get it right, I will show it to everyone!”

‘I will be spending NY’s eve in Goa with a small group of friends’

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree has had a good year with a big release, Thalaivii, in which she had a significant role that she was applauded for. She has been quite active on social media and kept fans hooked to her Insta posts. Always someone who has prioritised family over career, Bhagyashree is looking forward to being with close friends on New Year’s eve. She tells us, “We have a small group of friends that we always spend our New Year with. This time, it will be in Goa. My children, Abhimanyu and Avantika, are all grown up and do their own thing, but come back at midnight. We are always on that first call to our family group, wishing each other.

‘I am off to Dubai in NY!’

Jasmin Bhasin

Actress Jasmin Bhasin of Bigg Boss fame, who recently fulfilled her dream of purchasing a house, is literally in a happy place these days. The 31-year-old's beau, Aly Goni, congratulated her on social media saying he was proud of her. There are rumours doing the rounds that she might be getting married in the New Year. When we asked her about her NY plans she said, “My New Year’s plan is that I’m going out of town, mostly Dubai. And I request everyone to follow the protocols keeping in mind the current scenario. I’m really looking forward to the new project in the New Year, which I can’t talk about and I’m also looking for more new opportunities in terms of acting.”

‘I’m throwing a small get-together for friends’

Nishant Malkhani

Actor Nishant Malkhani known for television serials ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ and ‘Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal’ did have plans earlier to travel to Maldives or Singapore for New Year and Christmas. However, the Omicron scare led to cancellations. The 34-year-old actor tells us, “This New Year, I will spend quality time with my friends. I’m throwing a small get-together for the cast of ‘Rakshabandhan’ at my home. This New Year’s eve will be a good time to chill at home. I’m really looking forward to continuing shooting for my show ‘Rakshabandhan...’I hope 2022 will have better career opportunities. I would love to do an OTT project for sure in the New Year!”

‘We will stay home and chill’

Jigar Saraiya

Bollywood composer Jigar Saraiya is one half of the popular duo Sachin-Jigar who have given us chartbusters in films like Stree, Ungli, Shuddh Desi Romance, Street Dancer 3D, ABCD2 and more recently, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s title track. The music director, married to lyricist-singer Priya, is all set for a cosy at-home time, this year’s New Year’s Eve. “We are all staying put at home because of the new Omicron coronavirus variant threat. And I request everyone else also to stay home and stay safe and watch your favourite shows and watch your favourite artistes perform. There are so many clips on YouTube and other streaming platforms you can catch it all on. We all need to wait for another one month or 20 days more till the government clears it all up for us. And till we have clarity we will also stay home and chill.”

‘I want to spend some quality time with my wife Ripci and my pet Leo’

Sharad Malhotra

Seen in the television show Vidrohi, actor Sharad Malhotra, married to Ripci Bhatia, a fashion designer, feels that he needs to devote some real quality time for his family. “My New Year's plan is to spend some time with my wife Ripci and my pet Leo. I intend on going on a long drive as well because I love to drive cars. I believe that everyone should follow social distancing norms, so going on a drive is a good idea in the current scenario. I’m really looking forward to new music videos, more web series and new avenues in 2022. I want to try something new in my career which will surely be a surprise for my fans. And also, I want to meet my pet horse Bnyur,” he tells us.

‘I'm looking forward to an eventful 2022’

Arko

Bollywood composer-songwriter Arko (Aarko Pravo Mukherjee) recently shot for an English song with the Miss Korea 2021, Tara Hong, directed by acclaimed BAFTA and Emmy Award winner, director Paul Atkins and written, composed and sung by the hit-maker. Talking to us about his New Year plans, he says, “I'm in Chicago to judge the finals of a singing competition for contestants from all over the world along with Jatin Pandit Sir and Longinus Fernandes, choreographer of Slumdog Millionaire. I'm looking forward to an eventful 2022 and I wish all my fans and well-wishers a safe and healthy new year after a difficult phase with Covid.”

‘I’ll spend NY with my wife and family in Dubai!’

Actor Aditya Seal known for his roles in ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘Namaste England’, ‘Tum Bin II’ and others is a family guy. He is all set to welcome 2022 in Dubai with his family and friends. “My New Year plans are in Dubai and I intend on spending it with my wife Anushka Ranjan and family. I have a bunch of friends there as well. There are no fancy plans for New Year’s eve as such. We will be at an Arab friend’s house where we start in the pool and go into the night. Just a select bunch of friends and then just roam about Dubai for the next one week. There are no concrete plans, it is just a leisure trip.” Talking to us about what he is really looking forward to he says, “I am looking forward to a sense of normalcy in 2022. I miss travelling stress-free, I miss going to the theatres, I miss going to a party stress-free and I miss working without the fear of falling ill. I really hope 2022 brings normalcy back in people’s lives and things go back to the way they were. Cinema experience is something I have missed the most and have missed out on watching a lot of good films. Hope all that changes in 2022!”