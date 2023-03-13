English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    The Oscars 2023 quiz: How well do you know the winners?

    Oscar Awards 2023: Test your knowledge of this year's Academy Award winners, performers and presenters. Who made history? Who set the stage on fire? See how many answers you have.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
    Michelle Yeoh with her Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere’. (Image Source: AFP)

    Michelle Yeoh with her Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere’. (Image Source: AFP)

    The 95th Academy Awards concluded with Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeping major categories, including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director. With its victories and India's two Oscar wins, it was a big Asian moment on Hollywood's most prestigious night. Brendan Fraser, first-time nominee, walked away with the Best Actor Award, while Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan took home prizes for their supporting roles. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel referenced Will Smith-Chris Rock and brought the donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin on stage. How closely did you watch Oscar Awards 2023? Test your knowledge with our quiz.

    1) How many Oscars did Everything Everywhere win? 

    7

    4

    3

    2) Which milestone did Michelle Yeoh achieve?

    First Asian woman to be nominated for Best Actress

    First Asian woman to win Best Actress

    Oldest actress to win an Oscar

    3) Who accepted the Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu'? 

    MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose

    MM Keeravaani and SS Rajamouli

    MM Keeravaani and Ram Charan

    4) Oscar presenter Deepika Padukone is the global ambassador of which designer label?

    Chanel

    Hermes

    Louis Vuitton

    5) India's All That Breathes lost the Oscar to which documentary? 

    Fire of Love

    Navalny 


    A House Made of Splinters

    6) Which Best Picture nominee won the cinematography Oscar?

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    Tar

    Elvis

    7) Which RRR actor didn’t attend Oscars 2023?

    Ram Charan

    NTR Jr.

    Alia Bhatt

    8) Who apart from Rihanna performed at Oscars 2023?

    Lady Gaga

    Olivia Rodrigo

    Sheryl Lee Ralph

    9) Which 2023 winner is directed by Darren Aronofsky?

    The Whale

    Tar

    Women Talking

    10) Who presented the Oscar for Best Picture?

    Harrison Ford

    Glenn Close

    George Clooney

    Check how many you got right

    first published: Mar 13, 2023 12:07 pm