    Sundance 2023 | Against the Tide’s Sarvnik Kaur: ‘Fear is a gift of capitalism, on the other hand is the Koli value system’

    Sarvnik Kaur has won the Special Jury Award for Verite Filmmaking at Sundance Film Festival, where, third year in a row, an Indian has picked up an award and where began the journey of the previous two Oscar-nominated Indian documentary films. Here's how 'Against the Tide' got made, a story about the Bombay Kolis, fish, friendship, financial and climate crisis.

    Tanushree Ghosh
    January 28, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST
    Sarvnik Kaur, director and co-producer of 'Against the Tide' and stills from the documentary film. (Images courtesy of Snooker Club Films) .

    In 2016, when Mumbai-based Sarvnik Kaur’s first documentary Soz: A Ballad of Maladies, on Kashmir’s cultural practitioners (folk, rock, hip-hop singers, bhand pather, ladishah) won the National Award, small acts of resistance were brewing right in her backyard. Regional authorities were transforming the Koli market into a commercial complex without consulting them, women fish vendors were protesting. Sarvnik joined in with her camera. Thus began an association which resulted in her sophomore, Against the Tide, a story about the Bombay Kolis, fish, friendship, financial and climate crisis. The documentary is, at once, poetic, observational and expository, with cinematographic daredevilry.


    The only Indian film to compete, in the World Cinema Documentary Competition segment, has just won the Special Jury Award for Verite Filmmaking at the Sundance Film Festival, where began the journey of the previous two Oscar-nominated Indian documentary films, Writing with Fire (2021) and All That Breathes (2022). All three documentary films have been made by Jamia Millia Islamia graduates.

    Cut to 2019, Sarvnik gets a call from Ganesh Nakhawa, one of the protagonists of her new documentary. Ganesh had got intelligence. “A lot of Kolis work with the intelligence people since the (2008) Bombay attacks,” says Sarvnik, 39. Ganesh informed her that 10 Chinese vessels had been parked in Dabhol Creek owing to a cyclone, but “what the heck were they doing in Indian waters?” So, he was headed there to investigate, Sarvnik tagged along in a small dinghy as the cyclone raged in the sea. There was a huge boat, perhaps, 10-20 times bigger than Ganesh’s boat. Then appeared 10 of those. In they climbed, to see 37 crew members (the roster listed 40) whose passports had expired and they hadn’t gone home in five years.