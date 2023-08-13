Sridevi@60: 10 best southern films of India's first female superstar

Sridevi's many looks from Telugu film 'Jagdish Veerudu Athiloka Sundari' (1990).

Sridevi, who lived and breathed cinema, started out as a child actor in the southern film industry and then went to Bollywood. Her unparalleled popularity in Tamil and Telugu cinema propelled her to Hindi cinema's pinnacle, where her on-screen charisma, beauty, chemistry, comic timing, solid acting, versatility, fluidity struck a chord with her audiences. Her career graph charts an extraordinary journey of an actress who transcended boundaries, genres, and languages. If she were alive today, on her 60th birthday, she'd have kept making us laugh, cry and dance in equal measure. So, let's rewind to her south years.

10 south Indian films of Sridevi, in no particular order:

16 Vayathinile (1977)

Considered Sridevi's breakthrough film, 16 Vayathinile showcased her early acting prowess and set the stage for her illustrious career. In this Tamil classic, she portrayed the character of Mayil, a strong-willed village girl who defied societal norms. Sridevi's ability to embody Mayil's determination and vulnerability demonstrated her remarkable versatility even at a young age. The film's success not only established Sridevi as a rising star but also left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema.

Moondram Pirai (1982)

Renowned as Sadma in Hindi, this film stands as a testament to Sridevi's exceptional acting abilities. Playing the role of Nehalata, a woman who regresses to a childlike state due to amnesia, Sridevi's poignant and heartrending performance remains etched in the minds of audiences. Her chemistry with Kamal Haasan added depth to the narrative, making this film a touching and memorable experience. Moondram Pirai showcased Sridevi's capacity to convey complex emotions and earned her acclaim on a national level.

Meendum Kokila (1981)

In Meendum Kokila, Sridevi demonstrated her prowess in a revenge-themed film alongside Kamal Haasan. Portraying Kokila, a character seeking retribution, Sridevi showcased her range by bringing depth and intensity to her role. Her ability to balance the emotional and action-oriented aspects of the character added complexity to the narrative and highlighted her evolving skills as an actress.

Premabhishekam (1981)

This Telugu classic solidified Sridevi's position as a prominent actress in the industry. Starring alongside Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Sridevi's portrayal of a young woman named Jyothi captivated audiences. The chemistry between the two actors resonated deeply, contributing to the film's status as a timeless romantic classic. Sridevi's natural charm and emotive prowess enhanced her character's journey, making Premabhishekam a significant milestone in her career.

Sigappu Rojakkal (1978)

Sridevi's role in Sigappu Rojakkal showcased her ability to captivate audiences in a psychological thriller. Playing the enigmatic Dolly, her performance added layers of intrigue to the film. The way she navigated the complexities of her character's emotions and motives contributed to the film's suspenseful atmosphere. This movie revealed Sridevi's knack for portraying multifaceted roles that left a lasting impact.

Vasantha Kokila (1982)

Vasantha Kokila further exemplified Sridevi's ability to charm audiences with her acting prowess. In this Telugu hit, she delivered a captivating performance that blended seamlessly with the film's memorable songs and narrative. Sridevi's innate grace and magnetic presence made her a standout in the industry, as her character resonated with viewers on an emotional level.

Justice Chowdhary (1982)

Sridevi's collaboration with N. T. Rama Rao in Justice Chowdhary brought a touch of glamour and charm to the screen. Her role showcased her vivaciousness and ability to engage the audience. The film's commercial appeal was complemented by Sridevi's charisma, making it an enjoyable watch that highlighted her versatility.

Guru (1980)

Even in an ensemble film like Guru, Sridevi's presence shone brightly. Her ability to make an impact in a supporting role underscored her adaptability as an actress. Her charisma and versatility elevated the film, leaving an indelible mark despite the ensemble cast.

Aakali Rajyam (1981)

Sridevi's role in the political drama Aakali Rajyam showcased her adaptability as an actress. Playing a strong character alongside Kamal Haasan, she seamlessly conveyed a range of emotions and demonstrated her ability to engage with complex narratives. Her portrayal added depth to the film's social and political themes.

Challenge (1984)

In Challenge, Sridevi's portrayal of a woman seeking revenge after her lover's death added action and drama to her filmography. This film showcased yet another facet of her talent, highlighting her ability to tackle diverse roles with conviction and intensity.