Sridevi@60: 10 best Hindi films of Bollywood's first female superstar

The late actress Sridevi would have turned 60 years old today.

Sridevi was one of a kind. They don't make like her any more. The iconic Sridevi needs no introduction. Starting out as a child actor in the southern film industry and then ferrying to Bollywood, hers was a life devoted to cinema. Her career graph charts an extraordinary journey of an actress who transcended boundaries, genres, and languages. She left the world in 2018 in a tragic incident. If she were alive, the Roop Ki Rani would have turned 60 today, and kept making us laugh, cry and dance in equal measure. So, let's just cut to the chase.

10 popular Sridevi films in Bollywood, in no particular order:

Sadma (1983)

Sridevi's journey in Hindi cinema might have begun with some initial uncertainties, but it was in Sadma that she truly stamped her arrival. A remake of her Tamil hit Moondram Pirai (1982), the film showcased Sridevi's remarkable ability to portray a childlike adult in a poignant love story that ends on a bleak note. Her portrayal retained the same charm that marked her debut, demonstrating her seamless transition from regional cinema to the national stage.

Himmatwala (1983)

Following the success of Sadma, Sridevi's pairing with Jeetendra in the commercial remake Himmatwala further solidified her reputation as one of the nation's finest dancing actors. Her charismatic presence and captivating dance sequences set the screen ablaze, resonating with audiences and establishing her as a versatile performer who could effortlessly straddle the realms of artistry and entertainment.

Inquilaab (1984)

Sridevi's debut opposite the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in Inquilaab showcased her confidence alongside the superstar. Her role as the daughter of a wealthy politician, caught in a gripping tale, added depth to her burgeoning career. Despite sharing the screen with Bachchan, Sridevi carved her own space and demonstrated her ability to hold her own against formidable co-stars.

Tohfa (1984)

Amid whispers of a rivalry with Jayaprada, Tohfa accentuated Sridevi's lavish dance performances with Jeetendra. These sequences not only contributed to the film's resounding success but also showcased Sridevi's dynamic range as a performer. Her chemistry with Jeetendra and her ability to elevate the entertainment quotient added to the film's appeal.

Nagina (1985)

Sridevi's portrayal of a shape-shifting serpent in Nagina captured the audience's imagination. Her enchanting dance in the song Main teri dushman became legendary, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. Sridevi's ability to seamlessly blend beauty, grace, and mystique established her as an actress with the power to captivate in the most unconventional roles.

Aakhree Raasta (1986)

Despite controversies surrounding dubbing, Sridevi's presence in Aakhree Raasta made a lasting impression in a film primarily led by Amitabh Bachchan's double role. Her ability to navigate comedy, romance, and drama within the narrative showcased her versatility. Even in a film dominated by a male lead, Sridevi left her mark, highlighting her capability to contribute significantly to the storyline.

Karma (1986)

In the star-studded ensemble cast of Karma, Sridevi's chemistry with Jackie Shroff added youthful charm to Subhash Ghai's directorial. Despite sharing the screen with stalwarts like Dilip Kumar and Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi's presence brought a fresh energy and a touch of light-heartedness to the film, demonstrating her ease in both commercial and content-driven cinema.

Mr. India (1987)

This was an out and out Sridevi film. The monumental success of Mr. India propelled Sridevi to female superstardom. Despite Anil Kapoor's leading role, Sridevi's portrayal of Seema brought effervescence and life to the film. Her bubbly charm and iconic songs like Hawa Hawaii left an indelible mark, making her an integral part of the film's success story.

Nigahen: Nagina Part II (1989)

In the sequel to Nagina, Sridevi's portrayal of the icchadhari nagin character created a rare movie franchise, an unusual feat in Hindi cinema. Her ability to seamlessly transcend genres and portray mythical characters spoke volumes about her acting prowess and her impact on the audience's imagination.

Chandni (1989)

Chandni was a game-changer, not only reviving Rishi Kapoor and Yash Chopra's careers but also cementing Sridevi's status as an unparalleled actress. Her effervescent presence and revolutionary fashion choices, particularly the iconic white costumes, revolutionised Indian cinema's approach to fashion and style.

ChaalBaaz (1989)

Sridevi's dual role as the submissive Anju and the boisterous Manju in ChaalBaaz marked a significant milestone in her career. Her portrayal of both characters, along with her triumph over scheming antagonists, earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. This film showcased her versatility and the depths of her acting range.

Lamhe (1991)

In Lamhe, Sridevi embraced a unique double role, showcasing her acting prowess in a story that explored themes of love and irony across generations. Although it didn't achieve the same level of success as Chandni, Sridevi's performance garnered her yet another Filmfare Award and reinforced her ability to excel in complex roles.

Gumrah (1993)

Sridevi unveiled her intense side in Gumrah, portraying the wronged Roshni. Despite her and Sanjay Dutt's commendable performances, the film faced challenges in captivating audiences, highlighting the complexities of storytelling and audience reception.

Khuda Gawah (1993)

Partnering with Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi's role in Khuda Gawah matched his larger-than-life character. The film developed a cult following, standing out amid Bachchan's series of box office flops during that period.

Laadla (1994)

Sridevi's presence in Laadla took on greater significance after Divya Bharti's untimely passing. She showcased her range by portraying the character's evolution from vengeful to mellow, contributing a layer of depth to the narrative.

Judaai (1997)

In Judaai, Sridevi took on a unique character allowing her husband to marry another woman for financial gain. Seamlessly blending high drama and energy, her performance highlighted her versatility and the ability to deliver powerful performances across genres.

English Vinglish (2012)

Sridevi's return in English Vinglish depicted the transformation of an Indian expat from a shy housewife to an assertive individual, all with grace and authenticity. This poignant portrayal resonated deeply with audiences, showcasing her enduring impact even after a hiatus.

Mom (2017)

In her final film Mom, Sridevi's portrayal of a vengeful mother seeking justice for her daughter's assault showcased both her fierce determination and her ability to evoke empathy. This film served as a fitting conclusion to her remarkable career, leaving a lasting impression and reminding audiences of her incomparable legacy.