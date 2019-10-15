Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Marjaavaan’ promises to be Emmay Entertainment's next success

It’s all happening for Sidharth Malhotra and Emmay Entertainment. The actor is set to be seen in his most massy avtar ever with Marjaavaan which is set for a November release.

The film’s promo has given a clear impression that this would be an unapologetic, quintessential Bollywood masala film that would remind audiences of the kind of commercial entertainment that films in the 1970s and the 1980s offered.

Meanwhile, the production house, which is aiming at three biggies in quick succession is Emmay Entertainment. It has already enjoyed successes with two John Abraham starrers Satyameva Jayate and Batla House.

Let’s talk about Malhotra first. The actor has let go of all his inhibitions when it comes to portraying a solid Hindi film hero. If the combination of action, dialogue-baazi, romance, serenading the leading lady and taking on a villains were some of the ingredients that defined a Bollywood hero, then Malhotra is checking all the boxes, as far as the impression one gets from Marjaavaan’s promo. For the actor, this is one big film that is set to bring him the stardom that he truly deserves.

As for Emmay Entertainment, they have been coming up with diversified content one film after another. If they released an out-and-out massy Satyameva Jayate in 2018, this year they came up with Batla House which pulled in multiplex audiences. Now with Marjaavaan, they are going even ahead of Satyameva Jayate when it comes to an unabashed content.

For Nikkhil Advani, who along with his partners Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani is running the show for Emmay Entertainment, this may not be the kind of cinema that he directs. However, he is happy with how Milap Zaveri, whom he gave break with Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, put together a subject like this and has then executed it with full gusto.

Together, the combination is making sure that Marjaavaan reaches out to the target audiences for which it has been made. The film has been centred on the battle royale between Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh, just as it was in Ek Villain. Though it was behind the veil back then, this time it is full frontal. No wonder the two actors are super excited to demonstrate what they have worked on for a year now.

Meanwhile, the team at Emmay Entertainment have also brought on board their lucky charm Nora Fatehi who has to her credit two smash dance performances already in the form of ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ (Satyameva Jayate) and ‘Saaki Saaki’ (Batla House). With ‘Ek Toh Kam Zindagi’ in Marjaavaan turning out to be a chartbuster as well, this is a hat-trick scored by this association.

A hat-trick of successes -- this is what seems to be on the cards for the production house as well. With Malhotra already showing his hunger for a major success that is due for him, it could well be there for all to see when the film releases all over on November 15.