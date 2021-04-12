Mitron launches three new services; aims to take user base to 100 million in next 6 months

Short video sharing platform Mitron TV has launched three new services-Mitron Club, Mitron Academy and Mitron On-Demand.

Under the Club service, creators can create exclusive content for users opting for the service. In addition, the Club members will be able to connect with their favourite creators and request to create content that they would like to view.

The second service Mitron Academy will let creators offer educational videos to help users learn from the platform.

And under Mitron On-Demand, users will be able to place requests for on-demand content like Astrology reading, song dedication, tips and hacks, birthday wishes, among others.

With the launch of these services, Shivank Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Mitron TV, is expecting a significant growth in user base.

"Our goal for the next six months is to add overall 100 million users on to the platform."

Currently, the platform has around 50 million users (on Android) out of which 22 percent are creators.

Agarwal added that since the launch of Mitron TV, the platform has observed a 2X increase in the interaction through likes and follow and around 3X increase through comments.

The platform is also focusing on improving technology.

The platform claims that its improved video compression and rendering capabilities is resulting in less than five percent of its users suffering from the issue of video buffering.

It has also launched a new feature called editor tool which helps users modulate sound, add transitions and effects among others.

Like Mitron TV, many short video sharing platforms are trying to fill in the gap which was created when TikTok was banned in India last year.

The Chinese app which commanded around 85 - 90 percent share of the total time spent on short video sharing platforms has given a strong opportunity to many homegrown players.

According to RedSeer report, 40 percent of the TikTok opportunity has been captured by Indian short-form apps.

And now with new services and features, platforms like Mitron TV are aiming to capture a bigger market share in the short video sharing space.