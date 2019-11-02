Shah Rukh Khan makes his presence felt with Ted Talk India Season 2, shows he can never be off radar

You may not have seen him on the big screen for a while but Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain audiences in a different way on the smaller screen.

With Ted Talks India Season 2, Khan will communicate his ideas on environmental awareness, sexual abuse, healthcare and and bring such speakers on board who will talk to people about these issues. And the show starts on his birthday, November 2.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the other inspirational people on the show will consist of a line-up of 26 speakers. Plus, the show will be available not just in English but will also be dubbed in Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali and Telugu.

You can catch the show on Star Plus, Nat Geo, Hotstar and Star World at 9:30 p.m.

Ted Talks looks like the right choice for Shah Rukh Khan who left no room of doubt when the actor shared his life experiences at a Ted conference in Vancouver, in 2017, and kept even those amused who had little idea about his work.

This shows Khan's ability to impress, make people fall in love with him who hardly know him or his work and still manage to get a standing ovation.

After all, SRK's journey and life experiences are such that it leaves many inspired.

With no godfathers in the film world, yet Khan touched new heights of stardom thanks to his hard work and self-deprecating humour.

One attendee at the Ted conference had said that it was like watching Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep and Harrison Ford in one person.

And this wouldn't be an overstatement because Khan has time and again surprised people with his wit, humour and charm.

However, things have been not so charming at the big screen for sometime now for Khan as he saw two of his films tank at the box office--- Jab Harry met Sejal and Zero.

But Khan comes with a legacy and brand equity of two decades. Hence, he can never be off the radar.

The same is the case in the endorsement space where his visibility has come down due to lesser brand endorsements but not completely faded away.

In fact, one can say that there is an evolution in the brand choices that are being offered to him.

And the fact that SRK can never be off the radar is no exaggeration as this Diwali more than festive releases in theatres, people awaited to watch the one-hour interview of SRK with talk show legend, David Letterman.

The SRK show with 9.3 ratings has superseded the IMDb ratings of other David Letterman shows.