Rajinikanth's 2.0 to finally release in China on September 6 after months of delay

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 has finally got a release date in China after months of delay. The film will hit theatres in the neighbouring country on September 6.

Film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the news.

The film, which was scheduled to release in June this year, was stalled as the distributors were reportedly not sure of releasing the film in China.

HY Media, that has the distribution rights for 2.0, had lost money when it released PadMan last year.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer was an under-performer at the Chinese box office, earning only Rs 25 crore in the first week of its release.

In the last six months, Indians films did not perform well at the Chinese box office, Pillai told Moneycontrol.

In fact, he said that the Chinese market is a bit down now because films have not been doing as per expectations in the last six months.

“A number of Chinese films have not lived up to the expectations, and now the question is whether 2.0 can revive the Chinese film market or not. Even though 2.0 has a big star like Rajinikanth, stardom is not a sure shot key to success in China, as content is given more gravitas there,” he added.

For 2.0 to make profits, the science-fiction venture has to collect around Rs 170 crore, which could be a tall ask looking at the past performances of southern films from India.

India’s biggest offering – Baahubali franchise – did not have many takers in China. While the first film was weak, the sequel too could not bring audiences in large numbers to theatres.

Baahubali 2, which had a dream run in India, had to settle with around Rs 80 crore in China. A major reason for this, according to Pillai, is that Indian action films have never worked in China.

“They have locally made Chinese action films so why should they go for Indian films. The South-Indian movies, which have gone to China, are all action films. When you see bigger movies like Avengers we cannot match the special effects they have. Besides, budgets are also limited for films belonging to the southern film industry,” he added.

While 2.0 reportedly was expected to have the largest release ever for an Indian film in China with 10,000 theatres and 56,000 screenings, Pillai doesn’t think they can do 56,000 screens.

“In China there are only about 90,000 screens and Indian movies generally release in 3,000 to 5,000 screens,” he said.