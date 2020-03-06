App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR launches 5-screen multiplex in Bengaluru, takes total in the South to 286 screens

The multiplex operator is betting big on the South market and currently has a total of 103 screens across 15 properties in Karnataka

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multiplex operator PVR, which is betting big on the South market, launched a five-screen multiplex in OMR Bengaluru at Orion Uptown Mall on March 6.

With this, PVR’s screen total in Karnataka has reached 103 across 15 properties and in the South market, PVR has as many as 286 screens across 46 properties.

The new property is equipped with the BARCO RGB+ Laser projectors — a technology which enhances cinematic experience.

Close

The new property in Bengaluru has a seating capacity of 876 audiences.

related news

Talking to Moneycontrol about the Bengaluru market, Pramod Arora, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, PVR Ltd, said they are upbeat about the city as among all the southern markets, Bengaluru for them is the biggest, followed by Chennai which he thinks is a relative first.

This is why in Bengaluru, in the next two years, PVR plans to launch 80 more screens.

The focus on Bengaluru and the South market seems to be a step in the right direction as PVR South contributes as much as 40 percent in terms of revenue.

Arora shared an interesting trivia. He said the Whitefield area in Bengaluru is where PVR gets highest number of expats coming in and this is highest in India.

In terms of investment for the new property, Arora said for an exhibitor, on an average, it takes as much as Rs 3 to 3.3 crore to launch a screen.

Along with new screen launches down South, PVR had made a strategic call in 2018 when the multiplex firm joined hands with SPI Cinemas, which is considered as south India’s largest premium cinema exhibitor.

And now, SPI contributes in the range of 15-20 percent to PVR’s revenues.

After the new multiplex launch in Bengaluru, PVR now stands at a total of 841 screens at 176 properties in 71 cities.

When asked about the impact of coronavirus on the exhibition business, he said South is the least affected currently in terms of footfall in theatres.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 05:18 pm

tags #Companies #Entertainment

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.