Oscars 2021 | 'Soul' wins best animated feature film award ― all you need to know

Soul won the Oscars 2021 'Best Animated Feature Film' award at the 93rd Academy Awards event on April 25. The film bagged the coveted award after it upstaged a list of phenomenal movies including Wolfwalkers, Over The Moon, Onward and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

Soul is a computer-animated fantasy comedy-drama film produced by Pixar Animation Studios in the United States.

The film's plot follows a middle school music teacher who seeks to reunite his soul and his body after they are accidentally separated, just before his big break as a jazz musician.

Soul is said to be the first Pixar film to feature an African-American protagonist.

Here's a quick look at the other nominees in this category:

Wolfwalkers, an animated fantasy adventure film, was directed by filmmakers Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart.

Over The Moon, a musical fantasy film, was co-directed by animators Glen Keane and John Kahrs.

Onward, an urban fantasy adventure film, was produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, a British stop motion animated science fiction comedy film, was produced by Aardman Animations.