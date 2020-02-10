Oscar 2020: Full list of the winners of 92nd Academy Awards

Parasite has won the Oscar award for the Best motion picture of the year. The South Korean movie has also won the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category and Best Direction categories.

Joaquin Phoenix has won the Oscars in the Best Actor in the Leading Role category. Renée Zellweger has won the Oscars in the Best Actress in the Leading Role category.

Superstar Brad Pitt won his maiden acting Oscar for his performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood memory capsule "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Oscar 2020 is underway and names of winners of the most coveted prize in the film are coming up.

Here is the list of nominees by category who are in the race to win the 92nd Academy Awards. We will designate the winners below as they are announced:

Best Picture:

Parasite -Ford v. FerrariThe IrishmanJojo RabbitJokerLittle WomenMarriage Story1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Direction:

Martin Scorsese for The IrishmanTodd Phillips for JokerSam Mendes for 1917Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho for Parasite (Winner)

Best actor in a leading role:



#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHV

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Antonio Banderas in Pain And GloryLeonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time...In HollywoodAdam Driver in Marriage StoryJoaquin Phoenix in Joker -Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes

Best actor in a supporting role:

Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day In The NeighborhoodAnthony Hopkins in The Two PopesAl Pacino in The IrishmanJoe Pesci in The Irishman

Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood (Winner)

Best actress in a leading role:

Cynthia Erivo in HarrietScarlett Johansson in Marriage StorySaoirse Ronan in Little WomenCharlize Theron in Bombshell

Renée Zellweger in Judy - (Winner)



#Oscars Moment: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress for her work in @JudyGarlandFilm. pic.twitter.com/ZkciWT0d2u — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020



Best actress in a supporting role:

Kathy Bates in Richard JewellLaura Dern in Marriage Story –Scarlett Johansson in Jojo RabbitFlorence Pugh in Little Women

Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Best animated feature film:

How To Train Your Dragon: THE HIDDEN WORLDI Lost My BodyMissing Link

Toy Story 4 – (Winner)

Best cinematography:

Rodrigo Prieto for The IrishmanLawrence Sher for JokerJarin Blaschke for The LighthouseRoger Deakins for 1917 –

Robert Richardson for Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Best costume design:

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson for The IrishmanMayes C. Rubeo for Jojo RabbitMark Bridges for JokerJacqueline Durran for Little Women –

Arianne Phillips for Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Best documentary feature nominees:

American Factory –The CaveThe Edge of DemocracyFor Sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short subject nominees:

In The AbsenceLearning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) –Life Overtakes MeSt. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best film editing:

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for Ford V Ferrari -Thelma Schoonmaker for The IrishmanTom Eagles for Jojo RabbitJeff Groth for Joker

Yang Jinmo for Parasite

Best international feature film of the year:

Corpus Christi (Poland)Honeyland (North Macedonia0Les Miserables (France)Pain And Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea) – (Winner)

Best makeup and hairstyling:

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker for Bombshell –Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou for JokerJeremy Woodhead for JudyPaul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White for Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole for 1917

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score):

Joker –Little WomenMarriage Story1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song):

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman –"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II

"Stand Up" from Harriet

Best animated short film:

DceraHair Love -KitbullMemorable

Sister

Best live action short film nominees:

BrotherhoodNefta Football ClubThe Neighbor’ Window –Saria

A Sister

Best sound editing nominees:

Donald Sylvester for Ford V Ferrari –Alan Robert Murray for JokerOliver Tarney and Rachael Tate for 1917Wylie Stateman for Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Matthew Wood and David Acord for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Achievement in visual effects:

Avenger: EndgameThe IrishmanThe Lion King1917 -

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Best Adapted screenplay:

The IrishmanJojo Rabbit –JokerLittle Women

The Two Popes

Best Original screenplay:

Knives OutMarriage Story1917Once Upon A Time…In HollywoodParasite –