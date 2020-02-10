App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oscar 2020: Full list of the winners of 92nd Academy Awards

South Korean movie Parasite has won Oscar award for the Best Motion Picture of the Year category

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Parasite has won the Oscar award for the Best motion picture of the year. The South Korean movie has also won the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category and Best Direction categories.

Joaquin Phoenix has won the Oscars in the Best Actor in the Leading Role category. Renée Zellweger has won the Oscars in the Best Actress in the Leading Role category.

Superstar Brad Pitt won his maiden acting Oscar for his performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood memory capsule "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Oscar 2020 is underway and names of winners of the most coveted prize in the film are coming up.

Here is the list of nominees by category who are in the race to win the 92nd Academy Awards. We will designate the winners below as they are announced:

Best Picture:

Parasite - (Winner)
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best Direction:

Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
Todd Phillips for Joker
Sam Mendes for 1917
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho for Parasite (Winner)

Best actor in a leading role:

Antonio Banderas in Pain And Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Adam Driver in Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker - (Winner)
Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes

Best actor in a supporting role:

Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes
Al Pacino in The Irishman
Joe Pesci in The Irishman

Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood (Winner)

Best actress in a leading role:

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan in Little Women
Charlize Theron in Bombshell

Renée Zellweger in Judy - (Winner)

Best actress in a supporting role:

Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell
Laura Dern in Marriage Story(Winner)
Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh in Little Women

Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Best animated feature film:

How To Train Your Dragon: THE HIDDEN WORLD
I Lost My Body
Missing Link

Toy Story 4(Winner)

Best cinematography:

Rodrigo Prieto for The Irishman
Lawrence Sher for Joker
Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins for 1917 – (Winner)

Robert Richardson for Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Best costume design:

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson for The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo for Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges for Joker
Jacqueline Durran for Little Women(Winner)

Arianne Phillips for Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Best documentary feature nominees:

American Factory (Winner)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short subject nominees:

In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)(Winner)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best film editing:

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for Ford V Ferrari - (Winner)
Thelma Schoonmaker for The Irishman
Tom Eagles for Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth for Joker

Yang Jinmo for Parasite

Best international feature film of the year:

Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia0
Les Miserables (France)
Pain And Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea) – (Winner)

Best makeup and hairstyling:

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker for Bombshell (Winner)
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou for Joker
Jeremy Woodhead for Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White for Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole for 1917

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score):

Joker(Winner)
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song):

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman (Winner)
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II

"Stand Up" from Harriet

Best animated short film:

Dcera
Hair Love - (Winner)
Kitbull
Memorable

Sister

Best live action short film nominees:

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’ Window – (Winner)
Saria

A Sister

Best sound editing nominees:

Donald Sylvester for Ford V Ferrari(Winner)
Alan Robert Murray for Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate for 1917
Wylie Stateman for Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

Matthew Wood and David Acord for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Achievement in visual effects:

Avenger: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 - (Winner)

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Best Adapted screenplay:

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit(Winner)
Joker
Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Original screenplay:

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood
Parasite (Winner)

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 09:13 am

tags #Entertainment #world

