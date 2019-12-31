Manoj Bajpayee, Sobhita Dhulipala, Emraan Hashmi and Vivek Oberoi impress in top 15 web series of 2019

2019 would go down as one of the best years when it comes to web series shining bright on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Quite a few actors also made a very successful transition from the world of films to web series. Let's take a look at the series and the actors who made the best impression in 2019:

Manoj Bajpayee: The Family Man (Amazon Prime)

Hands down, the best performance of the year, Manoj Bajpayee was quite superlative as a common man who was a closet spy. Realistic yet entertaining, the second season of this Raj & DK series is set to arrive soon.

Jimmy Sheirgill: Rangbaaz Phir Se (Zee5)

Over the years, Jimmy Sheirgill has stayed on to be reliable as ever. In this gritty political-caste drama based in Rajasthan, the actor made sure that he showed his versatility once again.

Emraan Hashmi: Bard of Blood (Netflix)

This Shah Rukh Khan production may not have covered much distance in terms of popularity, but boasted of superb production values. Emraan Hashmi showed yet again that he is grossly underrated.

Amit Sadh: Barot House (Zee5)

Not a web series but an original film, Barot House was one of its kind psychological thriller. Amit Sadh, who has played light hearted as well as serious roles with aplomb, was brilliant here.

Tanuj Virwani: Inside Edge 2 (Amazon Prime), Poison (Zee5)

In Poison and then Inside Edge 2, Tanuj Virwani showed once again that he has in it to make it big in the world of series and films. As a grey character in both, he showed broad range as an actor.

Sobhita Dhulipala: Made In Heaven (Amazon Prime)

One of the best series of 2019, Made In Heaven was a prestigious production by Excel. As the central protagonist, Sobhita Dhulipala was exemplary as a woman carrying various shades.

Kunal Khemu: Abhay (Zee5)

An episodic series with Kunal Khemu playing a no-nonsense cop, it featured one murder mystery at a time. Kunal Khemu showed that he has a lot more to offer besides Golmaal franchise.

Shefali Shah: Delhi Crime (Netflix)

Realistic to the core, Shefali Shah made quite a few scenes elevate to a different height altogether with her cop act in Delhi Crime. The series too was heart-stopping as one skipped a beat.

Arjun Rampal: The Final Call (Zee5)

The Final Call was a thriller made on an original concept and was lapped up by its target audiences. Arjun Rampal played a psychologically disturbed character battling with his inner self.

Vivek Oberoi: Inside Edge 2 (Amazon Prime)

From being mean and destructive, Vivek Oberoi turned conniving in the second season of Inside Edge. He impressed especially with his English dialogue delivery.

Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra: Hostages (Hotstar)

A well-made affair by Sudhir Mishra, Hostages was a gripping suspense thriller. Both, its leads Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra, did quite well in their respective parts and left a good impression.

Vikrant Massey: Criminal Justice (Hotstar)

As an innocent man caught in the web of a crime that he never committed, Vikrant Massey demonstrated various shades as an actor and did quite well in this gripping dramatic thriller.

Krystle D'Souza: Fittrat (ALT Balaji)

Krystle D'Souza seamlessly played a complicated character of a gold digger with not just a mind but even a heart of her own. A well-made web series, Fittrat was shot like a movie no less.

Sakshi Tanwar: The Final Call (Zee5), M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars (ALT Balaji)

From the world of television serials, Sakshi Tanwar has made a successful transition to OTT platforms. As a mother of a pilot to leading a mission over Mars, she was pretty flawless in both.