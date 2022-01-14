MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

As 'Hotel Transylvania' franchise ends, Selena Gomez says, ‘It felt like home’

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' will be the last film in the 'Hotel Transylvania' series. For nearly a decade, singer and actor Selena Gomez voiced Mavis, the second lead character in the movies.

PTI
January 14, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania': Selena Gomez voiced Mavis, the second lead character in the 'Hotel Transylvania' movies.

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania': Selena Gomez voiced Mavis, the second lead character in the 'Hotel Transylvania' movies.

Selena Gomez spent close to a decade voicing the ebullient Mavis in Hotel Transylvania films and the multi-hyphenate global star says it was hard to say goodbye to the beloved franchise with the upcoming fourth movie.

Gomez, the globally popular singer as well as a critically-acclaimed actor, started her journey on the animated movie series with 2012's Hotel Transylvania, followed by sequels --Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation  (2018).

The fourth installment "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" will bring the curtains down on the franchise as well as on Gomez's character Mavis and her husband Jonathan, voiced by Andy Samberg.

"I'm sad, of course. Obviously it was so much fun and it was years of my life and it felt like home. It felt like a family. So it's bittersweet."

"I think that we were running out of ideas and we've done a good job at creating really great messages within movies. So I don't know. I'm kind of bummed. Andy and I. We're going to have to do something else together."
PTI
Tags: #animation #Hotel Transylvania #movies #selana gomez
first published: Jan 14, 2022 02:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.