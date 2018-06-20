Here's a look at the top 10 Hollywood grossers in India

The year 2018 is proving to be a strong one for films in India, not just for the ones made locally, but for those from Hollywood as well.

The year saw a Hollywood film break the previous record for the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India. As many as 15 Hollywood movies have been released in the country in the first six months.

The film that raked in the big bucks was Avengers: Infinity War, released on April 27, which took the Indian box office by storm.

With collections of over Rs 200 crore, the film took the crown of the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India away from the 2016 release 'The Jungle Book'.

The movie was the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and managed to earn as much as Rs 225 crore in five weeks.

The performance of Hollywood films in India has been improving over the last few years, and their share in overall film collections in India has increased significantly.

Gross collections by them grew 10 percent on year in 2016. In 2015, the leading five Hollywood movies had together grossed more than Rs 500 crore.

Hollywood studios are now trying new strategies to woo Indian audiences. One of these strategies is a pre-US release, an example of which is the recent release 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

The latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise has already grossed over Rs 65 crore, and could even rake in Rs 100 crore before fizzling out.

Other strategies include dubbing films in Hindi and regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, and an increase in Hollywood movie promotions. All this has helped Hollywood to grow its business in India.

Here are the all-time top 10 Hollywood grossers in India:

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – Rs 200.25 crore (13 days)

The Jungle Book (2016) – Rs 187.74 crore

Fast & Furious 7 (2015) – Rs 97.86 crore

Jurassic World (2015) – Rs 90.62 crore

Fast & Furious 8 (2017) – Rs 86.79 crore

Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) – Rs 76.48 crore

2012 (2009) – Rs 63.66 crore

The Conjuring 2 (2016) – Rs 62.43 crore

Life Of Pi (2012) – Rs 61.19 crore

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – Rs 60.04 crore