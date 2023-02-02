 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Faraaz’ director Hansal Mehta: ‘I want the world to grieve with those who are grieving’

Deepali Singh
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST

Director Hansal Mehta, whose latest film 'Faraaz' is based on the 2016 terrorist attack on a café in Dhaka, clears the air about his intentions behind making the film.

Hansal Mehta believes that it is stories that seek him out and not vice versa. Such as his new film Faraaz, based on the real-life terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in 2016. The filmmaker, who has delivered hard-hitting dramas such as Shahid (2013), Aligarh (2015), Omertà (2018) and the financial thriller web-series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020), was consumed by the story of a young man named Faraaz who was given the choice of leaving the bakery by the terrorists but who refused to leave without his friends. A court case asking for a stay on the release of the film filed by mothers of two of the victims for infringing on the deceased’s right to privacy was dismissed. The film releases in theatres on February 3. Mehta opens up about the court case and why he believes this film needs to reach a wider audience. Edited excerpts from an interview:

What inspired the film and why do you think this is a story that needs to be told? 

The idea came from Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) who was present at the award given posthumously to this young man called Faraaz. His mother had come to receive the award and she gave a speech. Bhatt saab met her after the function and he was very moved. He called me and said this seems like material for a film. That made me explore the event. It needed a lot of understanding of what exactly happened.