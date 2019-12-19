Eros Now ups its technology game, to deliver highest quality streaming experience globally

Video streaming platform Eros Now has announced its partnership with integrated digital media platform Verizon Media, to meet global consumer demand for high quality streaming of Indian cinema.

The platform, in order to penetrate additional markets, has decided to migrate from its technology-dense streaming stack to a fully managed streaming service.

This is important for the platform as it has subscribers coming in from 150 countries as of Q2.

Ralf Jacob, President, Verizon Media, said that the reach and cost of ownership are major challenges that affect global businesses of OTT players.

"Hence, Eros Now needed to choose a partner that can grow their brand globally without exponential cost so their engineering and design teams can focus on the user experience and content they are bringing to market," he said.

According to Jacob, the partnership will help Eros Now simplify its video processing workflow by moving the platform's OTT workflow to the cloud and reducing costs.

Verizon Media will also help simplify the integration by providing a single platform and workflow for encoding, storage and delivery, thus helping Eros Now to scale operations and focus on their end-user experience.

Jacob said that Verizon Media's end-to-end streaming workflow will let Eros Now refocus operational and capital investments into innovations.

"Plus, Eros Now will also not have to worry about encoding, storage or delivery of their content. They (Eros Now) can also use Smartplay technology to deliver a 1:1 session to each user that hits play. This optimizes the experience each user gets to make sure the end result optimizes their viewing session to increase brand loyalty," he added.

What's in it for the users?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now, said that getting on Verizon Media's platform will mean "reduction of buffering in terms of video delivery, it will help Eros Now optimise the behaviour patterns, get into the depth of delivering videos in package, understanding the consumer session time and then queuing up the package so that the experience is seamless."

Eros Now is significantly investing in technology, like many other video OTT platforms, to enhance the binge-watching experience of viewers.

However, when it comes to the technology behind the video OTTs, "the easier it is for the user, the more complicated it is at the back-end," says Hussein.

"We try to create experiences in terms of understanding of what the customers like to watch, ensuring that you are able to increase the session time, ensuring that we are able to seamlessly stack up the delivery to the customer and then create a behaviour which gets repeated. Right from data sciences to recommendation engines, there is a full stack of services to ensure that we are able to become smarter in understanding customer cohorts," he explained.