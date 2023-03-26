‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with girlfriend

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Drake have been together since 2012. They met during a film shoot.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with girlfriend Erin Drake, his representatives confirmed to the Us Weekly magazine.

Radcliffe, who shot to fame by playing the titular character in the fantasy film series, and Drake have been together since 2012. They met while shooting the film Kill Your Darlings.

The couple were recently photographed walking in New York, after which Radcliffe's spokesperson confirmed that they were soon to become parents.

Radcliffe, 33, has been in the spotlight since he was a child, with the Harry Potter films bringing him global stardom.

The movies are based on British author JK Rowling's hugely popular children's books, centred on an orphaned boy's adventures at a school for wizardry and witchcraft.

While Radcliffe played the lead character, actors Emma Watson and Rupert Grint portrayed Harry Potter's best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The trio have remained close in real life too, appearing last year in a Harry Potter reunion -- Return to Hogwarts -- to mark 20 years since the first Harry Potter film (Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone).

Radcliffe's castmate Grint is also a father now. He has a two-year-old daughter named Wednesday with partner Georgia Groome.

“It’s like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are having children but we definitely are," Radcliffe had said in a 2020 interview. “I texted him (Grint) the other day. I’m so happy for him. It’s very, very cool."