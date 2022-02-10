'Crash Landing on You' stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are getting married

A scene from the popular Korean drama 'Crash Landing on You' featuring actors Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are getting married. The Crash Landing On You stars shared the news with fans on Thursday. While Son Ye-jin shared the news via her Instagram handle, Hyun Bin shared the news with a handwritten note via his agency, VAST.

The actress shared a picture of a small wedding dress along with a note to fans. “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him. Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn’t imagine!"

“It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future. And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!"

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin’s agency shared a picture in which he is seen holding Son Ye-jin’s hand along with his note. As translated by Soompi, Hyun Bin wrote, “Hello, this is Hyun Bin. Is everyone doing well? I am writing this because I wanted to let my fans, who have shown me such enormous support and love and cherished me despite my flaws, know first about this most important decision of my life."

“Probably many of you have guessed, right? It’s true. I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh (Son Ye Jin): to always walk together in the days that lie ahead. The ‘Jung Hyuk and Se Ri’ who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far. Until we can meet in person again, please stay happy and healthy," he added.

The publication also reported that the couple’s wedding will take place in Seoul in March and will be a private ceremony.

The couple has been dating for over a year now. The news of their relationship was revealed by Dispatch Korea on January 1, 2021. Soon, Son Ye-jin confirmed the news with a post on Instagram.

The actors had fans rooting for them to date in real life after they starred in Crash Landing On You. The hit show, which ran between December 2019 and February 2020, was not only popular in South Korea but also became one of the most popular K-dramas internationally.