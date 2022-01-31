MARKET NEWS

    BTS' Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests Covid positive, confirms Big Hit Music

    Since their debut in 2013, South Korean seven-member band BTS has garnered global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which includes giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

    January 31, 2022 / 10:03 PM IST
    Jimin from BTS, who has tested positive for Covid, has been experiencing mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, said BigHit Music.

    Jimin from BTS, who has tested positive for Covid, has been experiencing mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, said BigHit Music.

    Popular South Korean band BTS member Jimin underwent appendicitis surgery on Monday, the group's agency Big Hit Music announced.

    Taking to Weverse -- a platform where fans and artists interact -- Big Hit Music also confirmed that Jimin tested positive for Covid.

    "Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31," the statement said. It added that though he is "experiencing mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery".

    Earlier in December, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for Covid.

    (L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS.

    The seven-member band debuted in 2013, with members- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook considered as underdogs in the industry. This was despite some of the group members having produced award-winning music for other K-Pop artists in the past.

    A major reason was also that their label, BigHit Entertainment, was relatively unknown in the face of the three major South Korean entertainment labels- SM, YG, and JYP.

    But thanks to the band’s meteoric rise, the label was able to rack up a vastly successful IPO (Initial Public Offer) in October 2020, raising more than 800 million dollars in the initial offering which was oversubscribed more than 600 times. Sky-rocketing the company’s valuation to almost 4 billion dollars, this was South Korea’s largest share market offering since July 2017.

    The band garnered global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which includes giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

    BTS also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020, and was nominated for prominent music awards like Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 08:33 pm
