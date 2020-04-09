Coronavirus impact: Doordarshan most-watched channel in Hindi belt, thanks to return of classics

The return of classics, from Ramayan to Shah Rukh Khan's Circus, is driving viewership of Doordarshan, making it the most watched channel in Hindi-speaking markets.

Devotional shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat, brought back on DD on public request, are driving total viewership on the channel.

From 1.2 million impressions in week 12 starting on March 21, the viewership for Ramayan has grown to 545.8 million impressions in week 13 starting on March 28, according to BARC-Nielsen data released on April 9.

Similarly, Mahabharat on Doordarshan witnessed a spike in viewership which went up from 0.4 million impressions in week 12 to 145.8 million impressions in week 13.

So, religious content is keeping TV audiences glued to their sets.

But, other classics like Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shriman Shrimati, Buniyaad, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Circus are also entertaining TV viewers.

In terms of the increase in consumption of these shows, Shaktimaan recorded 0.4 million impressions in week 12 that went up to 20.8 million impressions in week 13.

The same was the case with Byomkesh Bakshi that saw an 11x growth in viewership from week 12 (0.4 million impressions) to week 13 (4.5 million impressions).

The comedy classic Shriman Shrimati on DD in week 13 (0.8 million impressions) was viewed 2.7 times more than week 12 (0.3 million impressions). Another classic in the comedy genre, Dekh Bhai Dekh, witnessed 8x growth as the impressions increased from 0.03 million impressions in week 12 to 0.24 million impressions in week 13.

SRK-starrer Circus recorded 4x growth from week 12 (0.2 million impressions) to week 13 (0.8 million impressions).

The 1986 TV drama Buniyaad saw 2.7x increase in impressions as week 12 recorded 0.06 million impressions, and week 13 the impressions were 0.16 million impressions.

Also, in week 13, DD became the most-watched channel in India. In fact, the channel’s viewership is higher than any other genre in HSM (Hindi speaking markets) during the Ramayan telecast in both the time bands.

In the morning slot (9 am to 10: 30 am) in week 13, DD recorded 580 million impressions and saw over 39,006 percent growth from week 12 in terms of viewership. In the evening slot (9 pm to 10:30 pm), DD recorded 835 million impressions and a 45,834 percent growth from week 12.

Some of the Hindi pay GECs (General Entertainment Channels) also got back their old shows.

Mahabharat on Star Plus which airs from Monday to Friday at 6 pm in week 12 saw 1.1 million impressions, which went up to 1.4 million impressions in week 13.

Another show on Star Plus, Siya Ke Ram saw a 30 percent growth in viewership in week 13 (2.1 million impressions) from week 12 in week 12 (1.6 million impressions).

Ramayan on &TV saw an 8 percent spike in viewership in week 13.

Southern channels also banked on old-classic trends.

The return of old classics on Sun TV improved viewership.

Tamil soap opera Metty Oli which first aired on Sun TV in 2002 returned to the channel and saw a 63 percent spike in viewership in week 13 (4934 impression). In week 12, the show had registered 3,034 impressions.