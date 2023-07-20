Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is not your typical summer blockbuster: Review

A biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist and father of the atomic bomb—played here with a mixture of bravado and regret by Cillian Murphy

Summer is typically a time for some of America’s most jingoistic entertainment. From Independence Day to Top Gun: Maverick, the sweltering season is often a moment for uncritical tribute to the Stars and Stripes. Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s latest, is not that.

A biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist and father of the atomic bomb—played here with a mixture of bravado and regret by Cillian Murphy—Nolan’s film grapples with two of the greatest atrocities committed by the US: The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Even beyond this summertime reckoning with state-sponsored mass murder, Nolan has made a work of art that interrogates loyalty to country and how it can collide with ego with disastrous results. This is dense material that’s thoroughly engrossing and by its end, shattering.

Billed as a spectacle, Oppenheimer is talkier than one might expect from the director of Dark Knight and Inception, best known for his visual feats. Nolan puts all of his technical prowess into shooting the drama, but his screenplay is a heady thing adapted from the mammoth biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Yes, the depiction of Trinity, the first test of the nuclear bomb at Los Alamos, is stunning, with white light flooding the screen in silence before the sound reverberates around you. But the meat of the film lies in the interrogation scenes that recur through the entire three-hour runtime; from various viewpoints, they present a multifaceted portrait of its subject, a man whose insatiable curiosity led him to play God.

These sequences anchor Nolan’s central conceit, established quickly in the opening moments. Oppenheimer’s perspective, filmed in color, is labeled “fission.” In black and white there’s “fusion,” from the point of view of Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.), a one-time chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who, in 1959, is attempting to get a cabinet position in the Eisenhower administration.

Strauss recounts his history with Oppenheimer, who he recruited to a prestigious post at Princeton before eventually becoming his antagonist once Oppenheimer refuses to work on hydrogen bomb development. As Strauss tries to advance his own career, Oppenheimer is forced to combat the encroaching pressures of McCarthyism, thereby creating a narrative spine for the entire film. Strauss is Salieri to Oppenheimer’s Mozart, and Downey, in his best role in years, clearly relishes playing a haughty, deeply insecure villain.

All told, Oppenheimer is less convoluted than most Nolan affairs. (It’s no Tenet, for instance.) The director does hop around in time, with subtle makeup work indicating what stage of life we’re finding its protagonists, but the film also offers a fairly clear account of how Oppenheimer rose from brilliant student to an academic who flirted with the Communist Party to the leader of the WWII-era secretive program known as the Manhattan Project, wherein a coalition of brilliant scientists raced to beat Germany to build a bomb of unprecedentedly destructive capabilities.

Anchoring everything is the captivating face of Murphy, whose crystalline blue eyes offset his sunken cheeks to create an almost ghoulish effect. That visage occupies the entirety of the screen for much of the film, and Murphy is talented enough that you never want to look away. It’s also a remarkably understated performance. Almost imperceptibly, Murphy is able to weave seduction, pride, and eventually, regret into this complicated, conflicted man.

Nolan, as an auteur, has some unfortunate tics, and some are on display in Oppenheimer. The dialogue, especially in the early sections, can be ham-handed, especially when exposition is involved. The female characters struggle to find their footing. As the women in Oppenheimer’s life—his wife Kitty and his girlfriend Jean Tatlock—Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh go from alluring to depressive with few arcs to play in between. Both strong performers, you can almost feel them fighting to find the nuance that the screenplay doesn’t always provide. Blunt gets there in a bravura scene near the end; Pugh not so much.

For the other figures that enter Oppenheimer’s orbit, Nolan has assembled a deep bench of A-listers and recognizable faces in supporting roles.

Matt Damon plays a frustrated stooge in the form of an army general who selects Oppenheimer to build the bomb. The ’90s heartthrob Josh Hartnett is a treat as Oppenheimer’s jovial colleague Ernest Lawrence, who warns him about his association with left-wing causes; David Krumholtz is similarly enjoyable to watch as the physicist Isidor Rabi. Gary Oldman drops in as Harry Truman, and Kenneth Branagh briefly appears as Danish physicist Niels Bohr.

And wait, is that former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck pressing the button that will set off the first-ever nuclear test? It sure is. The list goes on (and on, and on).

The parade of actors is one of Oppenheimer'’s many pleasures, but it’s not what lingers when the credits finally begin to roll. I was left pondering the thematic weight of the undertaking. Nolan has crafted an epic about the limits of American heroism. In this telling, Oppenheimer, guided by his love of experimentation—and hubris—damned his soul for his country.

Together, Nolan and Murphy allow their audience to come as close as possible to slipping inside this man’s head, where genius and guilt alchemize. Spending time there isn’t necessarily what you might call fun. If you’re looking for smooth-brained entertainment about American glory, stay away. If you want a searing examination of the man who became “Death, the destroyer of worlds,” settle in.