Box office collections: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke crosses Rs 40 crore in ticket sales in 8 days

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. (Screen grab from trailer)

Looks like Bollywood is on path to revival and the bad days of flops and disasters are behind us. Yes, it’s still early days and still there is a long way to go before one can say with certainty that audiences' love for Bollywood movies is back in a big way. Still, the trend is that of revival and given the manner in which last 20 months have gone since theatres reopened post pandemic, all wins deserve to be celebrated and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has given good reason for that.

This is yet another film which has done far greater business than expected, and therein lies the win. On its release, most analyst pegged it as a Rs 20-25 crore earner, and that wouldn’t have been bad either given the state of theatrical business today, especially for small and mid-budget films. However, as things stand today, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has done double of that in just 8 days, what with the numbers standing at Rs 40.77 crore.

This is a very good total for the film and the best part is that at least Rs 20 crore more would be comfortably added as there is a big Saturday and Sunday ahead of it. Post that, it all depends on how the film survives once it faces challenge from Adipurush, releasing on June 16. There is Hollywood’s Flash also arriving on the same date, which means the Dinesh Vijan production would need to be really strong right through its third week in order to warrant a decent number of screens and shows.

As things stand today, it looks like the film will maintain good collections right through the week since yesterday (Friday), the collections came to Rs 3.42 crore; even bigger than the day before when Rs 3.24 crore had come in. This kind of trending is always great news for a film, as a result of which over Rs 10 crore will comfortably come between today and tomorrow, and that will take it past the Rs 50 crore mark.

The Kerala Story

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story is coming to a close of its run, though money is still trickling in from the few cinemas where it’s still operating. The film has entered the sixth week and yesterday it collected Rs 42 lakh more. That has pushed the total to Rs 239.19 crore. If the film jumps well today, then Rs 240 crore mark would be crossed soon. The film will eventually cross Rs 242 crore and then add a few more lakhs before it celebrates its 50-day run.

Fast X

As for Fast X, the film now stands at Rs 109 crore* and is still playing at a few screens. Eventually, it would hang in there for a few more days and go past the Rs 112 crore mark, though a lifetime of Rs 115 crore won’t be possible. Still, it’s a solid hit and also the highest grossing film amongst all 10 Fast & Furious franchise releases in India. Part 2 of Fast X arrives in 2025.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Another Hollywood release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has collected Rs 27 crore* and that’s again much better than what was expected. An animation, analysts see the film eventually going past Rs 35 crore lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources