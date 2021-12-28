MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live HedgTrading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Box office collections: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', 'Pushpa: The Rise', '83' light up Christmas weekend

Around Rs100 crore more generated over the Christmas weekend, courtesy Ranveer Singh’s '83, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the first Hollywood film to earn over $1 billion globally in 2021.

Joginder Tuteja
December 28, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. (Image: screen grab)

Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. (Image: screen grab)

After a fabulous show over the weekend of December 18-19, when over Rs200 crore came in at the box office - thanks mainly to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise - it was another good weekend at the box office, with close to Rs100 crore being generated.

Of course, had the collections been around the Rs150 crore mark, then it would indeed have been a Merry Christmas. After all, this is a big festive weekend. However, the fact remains that this time Christmas coincided with a Saturday and hence the kind of push that films get when they have a big festival day falling somewhere on a weekday was eliminated.

The big movies running in theatres this weekend were new release '83, and last week’s releases Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise which has (surprisingly) been doing better business in Hindi than its original Telugu version.

It was expected that '83 would see a big opening and then turn even bigger with every passing day. Ideally, the film should have made somewhere in the range of Rs65-70 crore over the weekend. The film started with a collection of Rs12.64 crore on Day 1. Collections stayed good, not excellent, over Saturday-Sunday. And as a result its first weekend came to a close at Rs49 crore. From here on, the film will need to be very consistent - while entry into the 100-crore club should not be a problem for the film, there are expectations of a far bigger score from the Kabir Khan directed film.

As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it has exceeded expectations already. In its second weekend in India, box-office collections stood at around Rs29 crore. Tom Holland has gained acceptance globally, and in India, as the newest Spider-Man, as can well be gauged from this film's performance so far. In fact, it is entirely possible that the overall box-office collection for this film in India alone could surpass the Rs175 crore mark - entry into the 200 Crore Club cannot be ruled out either.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa continued to bring in the audience in the second weekend as well. The Hindi version of the film alone has enjoyed a weekend of close to Rs10 crore - and that's really good for a dubbed film. As a result, the film has now netted around Rs37 crore and should eventually score a half century around the New Year.

Between '83, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa (Hindi), close to Rs100 crore was generated. Add to this the collections that have come in from the Telugu version of Pushpa, and it has been a century again at the box office for the films that are running.

One just hopes that the trend continues for weeks to come. With Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey delayed indefinitely, the industry can use all the good news it can get.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources
Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal.
Tags: #83 #Box Office #Cinema halls #film business #Pushpa: The Rise #Spider-Man: No Way Home #Theatre business
first published: Dec 28, 2021 07:30 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.