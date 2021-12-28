Box office collections: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', 'Pushpa: The Rise', '83' light up Christmas weekend

Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. (Image: screen grab)

After a fabulous show over the weekend of December 18-19, when over Rs200 crore came in at the box office - thanks mainly to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise - it was another good weekend at the box office, with close to Rs100 crore being generated.

Of course, had the collections been around the Rs150 crore mark, then it would indeed have been a Merry Christmas. After all, this is a big festive weekend. However, the fact remains that this time Christmas coincided with a Saturday and hence the kind of push that films get when they have a big festival day falling somewhere on a weekday was eliminated.

The big movies running in theatres this weekend were new release '83, and last week’s releases Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise which has (surprisingly) been doing better business in Hindi than its original Telugu version.

It was expected that '83 would see a big opening and then turn even bigger with every passing day. Ideally, the film should have made somewhere in the range of Rs65-70 crore over the weekend. The film started with a collection of Rs12.64 crore on Day 1. Collections stayed good, not excellent, over Saturday-Sunday. And as a result its first weekend came to a close at Rs49 crore. From here on, the film will need to be very consistent - while entry into the 100-crore club should not be a problem for the film, there are expectations of a far bigger score from the Kabir Khan directed film.

As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it has exceeded expectations already. In its second weekend in India, box-office collections stood at around Rs29 crore. Tom Holland has gained acceptance globally, and in India, as the newest Spider-Man, as can well be gauged from this film's performance so far. In fact, it is entirely possible that the overall box-office collection for this film in India alone could surpass the Rs175 crore mark - entry into the 200 Crore Club cannot be ruled out either.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa continued to bring in the audience in the second weekend as well. The Hindi version of the film alone has enjoyed a weekend of close to Rs10 crore - and that's really good for a dubbed film. As a result, the film has now netted around Rs37 crore and should eventually score a half century around the New Year.

Between '83, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa (Hindi), close to Rs100 crore was generated. Add to this the collections that have come in from the Telugu version of Pushpa, and it has been a century again at the box office for the films that are running.

One just hopes that the trend continues for weeks to come. With Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey delayed indefinitely, the industry can use all the good news it can get.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources