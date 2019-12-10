Binge-watching catching on in non-metros; women viewers beat men in cricket viewership

Women and viewers from non-metros are driving online consumption. And there's data to prove it.

According to a report released by video streaming platform Hotstar on December 10, women in 2019 are consuming 3.2 times more entertainment than last year and 45 percent of the total entertainment consumption comes from women.

The 'India watch Report' further pointed out that men's share has dropped from 58 percent in 2018 to 55 percent this year.

In fact, women were hooked on to cricket more than men this year.

Women are watching 3.5 times more cricket this year as compared to 2018. The growth in time spent for men is 2.2 times.

Another interesting fact the report highlighted was the video consumption by women in Maharashtra and Odisha which has grown 5.5 times compared to last year.

Non-metros beat metros in online video consumption

Along with women, the online video consumption growth in non-metros came as a surprise.

Time spent per viewer on the platform in non-metros has grown 2x in 2019 from last year as compared to 1.6x in metros.

Of total video consumption, 63 percent comes from non-metros.

Share of entertainment consumption in non-metro cities is up from 54 percent last year to 63 percent in 2019.

Cities like Lucknow, Pune, Patna are ahead of the curve when it comes to video consumption. In fact, these cities have surpassed Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata in video consumption.

The scenario is the same when it comes to sports viewing. This year, 65 percent of the total cricket consumption came from non-metros.

Non-metros dominated the consumption of VIVO IPL 2019. Pune overtook Hyderabad, while Lucknow raced past Chennai and Bengaluru.

Along with cricket, non-metro cities watched more football too. For Hero ISL (Indian Super League), non-metros contributed to 62 percent of the consumption during the 2019 final, compared to 44 percent during the 2018 final.

And when it comes to logging off late, non-metro cities are ahead of metros in staying up for entertainment. The report has mapped cities with their log off times and viewers from Kochi and Gurugram go offline at 3:04 am and 2:37 am respectively, beating Mumbai that logs off at 2:26 am.

Indians are batting for other sports too

Other sports are getting the viewers’ attention like the consumption of English Premier League, Hero ISL and Pro-Kabaddi grew 2.1x, 1.3x and 2.3x, respectively this year.

What else did India watch this year?

Another surprising aspect in the report is regarding Game of Thrones (GoT) show.

Fans chose to watch every episode at 6:30 am on Monday mornings, live with America to avoid spoilers for Season 8. There were as many as 57 percent viewers who watched the previous seasons again. And Delhi proved itself to be the biggest fan of Game of Thrones, with a greater number of viewers coming from the capital.