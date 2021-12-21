MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Balwinder Singh Sandhu: ‘The ball pitched where I wanted it to pitch. Gordon Greenidge made it memorable’

As Kapil’s Devils prepare to watch the premiere of ‘83’ on December 22, Balwinder Singh Sandhu talks about his famous delivery and about training the cast.

Akshay Sawai
December 21, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
Balwinder Singh Sandhu during the 1983 World Cup. (Image: Twitter/ICC)

Balwinder Singh Sandhu during the 1983 World Cup. (Image: Twitter/ICC)

Balwinder Singh Sandhu is a busy man on Tuesday, December 21. The last two years, the 65-year-old former medium-pacer has been in-charge of the cricket sequences in the movie '83. On December 22 at a premiere in Mumbai, he and his teammates will finally watch the much-awaited film, based on India’s victory in the 1983 World Cup.

The sense of relief and excitement is a bit greater as the film’s release was delayed due to the pandemic.

“The release is a big thing for us,” the soft-spoken Sandhu tells Moneycontrol on phone. “After we won the World Cup in 1983, people were on top of the world. Now this movie will have a similar kind of effect on them.”

Sandhu played for just about two years (eight Tests, 22 ODIs) for India, but is guaranteed a permanent place in history and recollections due to his thrilling dismissal of Gordon Greenidge, the formidable West Indian opener, in the final. Greenidge shouldered arms to the ball, expecting it to move away from the stumps. Instead it swung in and crashed into his stumps.

Rarely does a week go by without Sandhu being asked about that one ball bowled 38 years ago.

Close

Related stories

We ask him about it once more.

“The stage was so big, the batsman was so big,” Sandhu says. “And the ball pitched where I wanted it to pitch. Greenidge made the ball memorable by leaving it. He got deceived.”

Guess how many overs Sandhu bowled in eight matches at World Cup 83? He bowled 83 overs. The coincidence apart, it was a sizeable workload at a time when fitness training in cricket was not as advanced as it is now.

When asked, Sandhu says, “That’s (10 overs per match) nothing, I was used to bowling 20-25 overs a day. Ten overs was like a warm-up for us.”

Sandhu spoke about the extent of detailing that went into the making of ‘83’.

“After every over, pant kitni gandi honi chahiye... woh sab. (We ensured the trousers were stained just enough after every over). We were into absolute detailing,” he says. “Working with Kabir (Khan, director) was a learning experience on how films should be made.”

In the Sandhu brood, the person most excited about the film is his four-year-old grandson.

“He is a fan of Ammy Virk, who plays me,” says Sandhu. “He says it’s Ammy’s film, not mine.”
Akshay Sawai
Tags: #1983 Cricket World Cup #83 #83 film #Balwinder Singh Sandhu #India World Cup victory #Kapil's Devils
first published: Dec 21, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.