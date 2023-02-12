English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Ananya Panday: 'When a film doesn't do well, it can be disappointing but it's also a learning experience'

    With only four years in the Hindi film industry, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor has done some notable roles and is hopeful about 2023. In this interview, she talks about her life lessons in Bollywood, seeing her mother on the OTT, and being open to playing challenging characters.

    Debarati S. Sen
    February 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    The new year 2023 holds promise for young actor Ananya Panday. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki, and then in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2, a comedy drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

    Panday, who has been a part of films like Student Of The Year 2 (2019), Liger (2022), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Khaali Peeli (2020), Gehraiyaan (2022) in the last few years, is raring to go. She's working hard to get where she wants to be. At 24, she already feels that everything is a learning experience in life and is taking one step at a time.

    In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, the actress talks about her life lessons in Bollywood, seeing her mother on OTT, and how it is disappointing when a film does not work. Edited excerpts:

    You have made a place for yourself in your four-year-old career in the Hindi film industry. How tough and easy has it been?