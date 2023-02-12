Ananya Panday: 'When a film doesn't do well, it can be disappointing but it's also a learning experience'

Ananya Panday

The new year 2023 holds promise for young actor Ananya Panday. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki, and then in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2, a comedy drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Panday, who has been a part of films like Student Of The Year 2 (2019), Liger (2022), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Khaali Peeli (2020), Gehraiyaan (2022) in the last few years, is raring to go. She's working hard to get where she wants to be. At 24, she already feels that everything is a learning experience in life and is taking one step at a time.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, the actress talks about her life lessons in Bollywood, seeing her mother on OTT, and how it is disappointing when a film does not work. Edited excerpts:

You have made a place for yourself in your four-year-old career in the Hindi film industry. How tough and easy has it been?

These four years have been incredible. I've had the privilege of working with some of the industry's top talents, which has been amazing. Making a mark in the industry takes time, and I'm committed to working hard and continuously improving. So far, it's been a valuable learning experience for me.

What has been the most crucial thing in your career so far?

Working on Gehraiyaan was a turning point in my career. The role required me to be mature and nuanced, and I learnt a lot from my co-star Deepika Padukone. The emotional angle, too, was something nature demanded I bring in. I did my homework, and that worked well for me. Another challenge was Pati Patni Aur Woh, which helped me grow as an actor. My life lesson has been to always strive to be the best version of myself.

Working with director Shakun Batra on Gehraiyaan was a unique experience. I was captivated by his approach to bringing the characters to life, and the atmosphere on set was fantastic. I also enjoyed working with my co-stars Deepika, Siddhant, and Dhairya. I'm grateful to everyone who supported and appreciated my work in this film. I'm eager to do more projects that challenge me to grow as an actor.

There might be many reasons for a film to not do well, yet, usually it's the actors who face the brunt. How do you feel about this?

As actors, we not only perform on stage or screen, but also try to entertain our audience. When a film doesn't do well, it can be disappointing for the entire team, but it's also a learning experience. We aim to avoid making similar mistakes in future projects and to keep providing an enjoyable experience for our audience.

Your mother has stayed away from the spotlight as an actor's wife and now an actor's mother. How was it seeing your mom on screen in Bollywood Wives?

My mother is a source of strength and support for me and our family, and it was fun to watch her on Bollywood Wives. She was adorable on screen, and it was a great feeling to see her. She has always been unfiltered, gentle, kind, and emotional, and that's what the world saw in her performance on Bollywood Wives. I have always admired her for her authenticity and seeing her on-screen just solidified that for me. I've always loved my mother's unfiltered nature, and the series gave the world a chance to see that. She was just as she is in real life — gentle, kind, and emotional. She is truly an inspiration to me, and I feel lucky to have her in my life. I hope to continue to make her proud.

That some films don't work is one thing, but in today’s world, with social media monitoring every move of an actor, things can be tough. How do you manage it all?

I'm open to taking on challenging projects that showcase different sides of me. Ultimately, the audience is the most important factor, and sometimes projects don't resonate with them. I view each film as a learning experience and strive to maintain a positive outlook.

Acting is all about bringing out all your different shades. If some projects do not work, it is a learning experience. For example, take my character from Gehraiyaan, Tia. It was a very different character for me, and I am grateful for all the love and support I've received for it. I'm delighted Shakun has faith in me for this one. Every day is a fresh beginning, and I maintain a positive attitude.

Tell us something about your forthcoming projects in 2023?

I'm excited for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan — it's my second film with Siddhant and my first with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Working with my director Arjun Varain Singh has been great, and I can't wait for the audience to see this film. I'll also be in Dream Girl 2, my first collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor. I'm eager to see what 2023 has in store for me.