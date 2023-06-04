Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan complete 50 years of marriage, Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan completed 50 years of marriage on Saturday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/bachchan).

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan paid tribute to his parents- Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan- who, on Saturday, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

"Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…But this is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!," Bachchan wrote on Instagram and shared photos of the couple. He received a reply from his father on the post, who wrote, "Love You".



Several Bollywood personalities such as Zoya Akhtar, Kunal Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and Dia Mirza also congratulated the couple on completing 50 years of marriage.

However, it was not just Bachchan who wished the couple on their 50th anniversary. His sister and the couple's elder child Shweta Bachchan Nanda also wished them on Instagram.

“Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden," she wrote while sharing a throwback photo of the couple.

In his blog, the 80-year-old actor expressed love and gratitude for completing 50 years of marriage.

"June 3 dawns in a few... and the years will be counted as 50...love, respect, and gratitude for the wishes that have come and perhaps shall come (folded hand emoji)."

Bachchan will next be seen in "Project K" with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone while Jaya Bachchan's next release will be the Karan Johar directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

