Ali Fazal on Hollywood film ‘Kandahar’ with Gerard Butler, Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller & turning producer

Apart from getting a chance to work with Hollywood director Ric Roman Waugh (Felon, Snitch, Shot Caller), one of Ali Fazal’s reasons for working in Kandahar — now streaming on Amazon Prime Video — was his interest in the film's treatment of “the futility and the business of war”. The 36-year-old actor has been a part of some big-budget films in the West also has his hands full with some interesting projects here. Fazal lets us in on his experience of shooting Kandahar with his co-actor Gerard Butler and why he had to let go of the third installment of Fukrey. Edited excerpts:

For your role as a Pakistani agent in Kandahar, you had to be present both mentally and physically. Is it scarier and more exciting when your role demands so much out of you as compared to other roles which might not?

It is exciting but I think all the parts I have played have been great in different ways. For instance, working on Victoria & Abdul was far more draining than Kandahar because I literally had locked myself up in a hotel room for a month just reading about history. I thought I didn’t know enough to do this part. In Kandahar, it was physically more evident so it seems harder but that’s our job. It is amazing when you come out of a film with a skill. It’s almost like being reborn. These are the responsibilities the actors take to be able to play all these different people. Of course, they are fictionalised lives but taken from actual people — that’s the scary part! Otherwise, it's great learning for me.

You have worked with quite a few Hollywood actors, including Gerard Butler in this film. How was your working experience with him?

He is amazing. He is also the producer of the film and one of the most generous actors I have worked with. I am lucky that I get to say this about most of the actors I have worked with on this scale, whether it is Vin Diesel, Dame Judy Dench or Gal Gadot. They are devoid of any vanity. They are all big stars but when they come on the set, they are there on time, eating together, staying together. Here too, we would keep visiting each other’s villas and there were a lot of conversations about different things including the kind of action this film required. As a producer, he got to see the dailies each day and so, he would end up watching my work. For me, to have someone at that level of stardom to champion me every other day was amazing.

Gerard and you only face off right at the end of the movie. Tell us about that.

That particular duel was shot right at the end. The entire build up was for that and we didn’t want to juice that exchange the way they do typically in slow motion or from this or that angle. It had to be quick because one had to keep the flavour and urgency of the film. The problem for me while shooting was in getting off the bike while it was running and that was really hard. I was so scared! (Laughs) My stunt double brought it down the cliff and then I had to drive it straight from a distance but going straight in the desert is the hardest thing to do. The sand is like water — when you are against it, it is scary! Luckily, it was a slightly rocky area so I could find a straight patch, lift off from one side, keep the balance with my other hand on the handle and carry the momentum forward. It was fun. We did a total of three takes.

Ali Fazal in a still from Hollywood film 'Kandahar'.

It’s becoming more common now to see Indian actors in Hollywood films. Do you think that is going to be the norm rather than the exception in the years to come?

It has to. That’s the idea. We have to claim ourselves outside on the world stage and we have to do the work. There’s a reason why we have been trying to get in there and make our presence felt. There’s a reason why Shashi saab (Kapoor) was one of the first leading men in India to do that and then of course, the rest of us came. It has been hard for me because we don’t have those kinds of references to take from. Having said that, the world is getting smaller and cinema is widening. We have seen what has happened with the Chinese dream or the Korean dream. Their films have come to the forefront and now it’s a normal thing. As a member of the Academy myself, I feel very proud to say that India is already out there on the map in a big way, especially in the arts, and even more so in terms of cinema. Some interesting work is being churned out despite all the barricades. It is in tough times that one gets a chance to tell tough stories.

Ali Fazal in a behind the scenes shot on Hollywood film 'Kandahar'.

You also turned producer with Girls will be Girls. How do things look when you are behind the camera?

(Laughs) Oh man! I can tell you one thing. If someone is producing, it is the most humbling experience on the planet! I am on the other side and I have seen what my actor is demanding and feeling. It is all about managing people. You can get all the money, the best of filmmakers, but if you cannot manage people, then it is a s**tshow! I think that has been my biggest takeaway as a producer. As far as our first film goes, I was breaking my FDs trying to fund our first project. It was a hard one but totally worth it and we can’t wait for the world to see it.

You had to leave Fukrey 3 because the dates were clashing with Mirzapur. Can you tell us how that happened and how disheartening was that for you?

I was upset at the time; anyone would be. A very significant direction in my career began from Fukrey. I had sat on the readings of the third film a couple of times and I knew the script inside out. We were supposed to shoot in April and then the second wave of pandemic just hit us and everything got pushed. It was a tough decision to take. Mirzapur and Fukrey had the same production house and they were really kind and generous and let me figure this out. They understood that it was really disheartening for me to take that step but Mirzapur really required me, so we had to make that decision.

You recently completed the shoot of Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller Khufiya. Can you tell us about working with the director and what he brings to the table?

Firstly, it is a big check off of my list. I love working with people who can see something that I can’t. Vishalji has a penchant for showing things to you which change the course of the scene in very interesting ways. He won’t tell you what to do. It is almost controlled manipulation! (Laughs) Both parties know that some manipulation is happening but it is taking us to a very interesting destination.

You recently revealed in another interview that you are doing something Off-Broadway. Do tell.

I would love to talk about it when the time is right. I really hope it works out because it is a long commitment. It is my dream and when it happens, main dhindhora peetoonga (smiles).