App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Akshay Kumar's Kesari sees good opening, Badla and Luka Chuppi hold well to emerge superhits, last week's new releases are disasters

Directed by Anurag Singh, who had actually started his Bollywood career with a well-made-but-forgotten thriller Raqeeb, Kesari brings to the fore an important chapter from India's history.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Image: Twitter/ @DharmaMovies
Image: Twitter/ @DharmaMovies
Whatsapp

It is raining successes at the box office. 2019 has seen an unprecedented count of films either taking a good opening or starting well and then sustaining quite wonderfully to emerge as major successes. In that aspect, half the job has already been done for this week's big release, Kesari.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer has opened quite well at Rs 21.50 crore, which is on expected lines since the film was carrying good hype around it and the buzz too was strong en route its release. It was always on the cards that the Rs 20 crore-milestone would be breached by the film that has been produced by Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Sunir Kheterpal. The film has already achieved that and now it has to be seen how much further does the film go.

Directed by Anurag Singh, who had actually started his Bollywood career with a well-made-but-forgotten thriller Raqeeb (featuring Jimmy Sheirgill, Tanushree Dutta, Sharman Joshi and Rahul Khanna), Kesari brings to the fore an important chapter from India's history. It tells the tale of the Battle of Saragarhi which was fought back in 1897, when 21 brave Sikhs took on an army of 10,000 Afghans to save the Saragarhi fort.

After Raqeeb, Singh had made Punjabi cinema his own, with a flurry of successes–Yaar Annmulle, Jatt & Juliet, Jatt and Juliet 2, Disco Singh, Punjab 1984, and Super Singh.

related news

The film has largely opened to very good reviews, with the audience word-of-mouth being positive as well, giving the right indications of a sustained run ahead. Of course, the partial holiday of Holi helped the film and it would now be about the kind of growth that the film sees over the weekend. The manner in which it is currently going, it is expected that the extended four day weekend should see collections in the vicinity of Rs 85 crore, which would be the best start for any film in 2019.

Meanwhile, Badla continued to do quite well in the second week as well. After collecting Rs 38 crore in the first week, the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film brought in around Rs 29 crore more, resulting in an overall collection of Rs 67 crore so far. This is fantastic since a film belonging to this genre (suspense thriller) has restricted audiences and for the Shah Rukh Khan and Sunir Khetarpal production to reach this far is a remarkable feat indeed.

For Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the film has emerged as their biggest success together. Their Pink had collected Rs 65.39 crore in its lifetime and now Badla is set to go much farther from there. As a matter of fact, its competition would be with two other films belonging to this genre, both of which had gone past the Rs 70 crore lifetime in their eventual run.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam is the biggest of the lot as its lifetime stood at Rs 77 crore. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurranna's Andhadhun, which had released last year, had collected Rs 75.60 crore. The manner in which Badla is going currently, it should definitely emerge as the biggest and is set for a lifetime in excess of Rs 80 crore, which would be a remarkable achievement. In fact, that would also mean a personal record for Amitabh Bachchan as barring Thugs of Hindostan (where he had a supporting role to play), his Piku with Deepika Padukone had collected Rs 80 crore.

While Badla is a bona fide superhit now, another film with youngsters on the block, Luka Chuppi, is consolidating its superhit status as well. The film has been doing well right since its release and after an opening of Rs 8.01 crore, it has done more than 10 times its business already with around Rs 87 crore in its kitty.

For Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the film is a major success already and is now narrowly going to miss out on the chance to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film could well have made a dash towards this if not for the India-Australia cricket series that came bang in the middle of its run.

There was also major competition from Total Dhamaal, Badla and Captain Marvel, all of which brought in close to Rs 300 crore between them, resulting in at least a bit of the audience ratio getting diverted from Luka Chuppi which would now close in a range of Rs 93-95 crore.

As for the new releases of the week gone by, Photograph, Milan Talkies, Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Hamid, they have all turned out to be commercial disasters with a collective lifetime of less than Rs 3 crore.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Woman Crushed to Death After She Jumps Before Metro Train in Noida

Hitesh Patel, Accused in Sterling Biotech Fraud of Rs 8,100 Crore, Nab ...

In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Cr ...

SpiceJet Seeks Planes from Other Sources after India Grounds 737 MAX F ...

RJD Gets Its Way as Congress Settles for 9 Seats in Bihar Mahagathband ...

ED Arrests Zakir Naik's Close Aide in Money Laundering Case in Mumbai

Karnataka Authority Cancels Ola Cabs’ Licence, Banned From Plying fo ...

News18 Assam Journalist Stabbed Repeatedly by Restaurant Owner, Employ ...

West Indies a Good Tournament Team, Can Win World Cup: Brathwaite

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

General Elections 2019: The state of the economy ahead of Lok Sabha po ...

Govt extends IGST, compensation cess exemption under various export pr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Why your top talent is leaving? May be it's the onboarding process

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Ragpickers at Mumbai's Deonar, despite being 'unsung heroes of sustain ...

Smriti Irani's relentless pursuit for Amethi may finally pay off, unse ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.