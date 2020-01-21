Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham and Kartik Aaryan aim for hat-trick of hits in 2020

2019 was a landmark year for Bollywood with 80-odd Bollywood releases contributing towards over Rs 4,300 crores at the Indian box office.

While Akshay Kumar led the pack with four films (Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Good Newwz and Kesari) bringing on Rs 765 crore (and counting), Ajay Devgn too had a very good year with Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De hitting centuries and resulting in a collection of Rs 257.7 crore.

John Abraham's three releases (Batla House, Romeo Akbar Walter and Pagalpanti) too brought in Rs 175.5 crores. Youngster Kartik Aaryan had a memorable year too, with both his releases — Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni aur Woh turning out to be superhits and collecting Rs 185 crore.

Now, each of these four actors are aiming at yet another memorable year with at least three releases to their name in 2020.

While Akshay Kumar has Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey lined up, Ajay Devgn has already released Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior and is set for Bhuj - The Pride of India, and Maidaan lined up next. Moreover, Devgn also has a major part to play in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Abraham is set for a hat-trick of action films with Mumbai Saga, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. Meanwhile, Aaryan would become the only actor in history to feature in three franchises in a single year — Love Aaj Kal 2, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2.

All this makes things really interesting as we look forward to real big grossers from each of these actors.

Akshay Kumar has been delivering hits, superhits and blockbusters consistently now and Sooryavanshi is already the hottest film of the first quarter of the year. With the hot combo of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty coming together for the first time ever, Sooryavanshi is already being pegged as the next Rs 200 crore club blockbuster. That should pave the way for the rest of the year.

Devgn has already embarked on a winning start with Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior all set to enter the Rs 200 crore club soon. Next up is Bhuj - The Pride of India and the Independence Day release should further help the cause.

Abraham has been delivering consistently when it comes to his action dramas. Last year that was seen with Batla House and now that he is reuniting with Sanjay Gupta after Shootout at Wadala and Zinda, stakes are already high to experience this underworld versus cop drama. Meanwhile, even as he has already started shooting for Attack, preparation is on for Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2.

Among actors from the younger generation, Aaryan has already delivered a hat-trick of successes in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni aur Woh. The promo for Love Aaj Kal 2 has already set the mood right for Generation X to check the film out this Valentine's Day. The film's success would be a shot in the arm for Aaryan to keep delivering consistently with Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 next.

The stage is set and one keenly looks forward to how 2020 unfolds for Akshay Kumar, Devgn, Abraham and Aaryan. If each one of them indeed goes on to deliver three (or more) hits in a row, it could well be yet another landmark year, not just for them but even for Bollywood.