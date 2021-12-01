Ajith Kumar asks fans to stop calling him 'Thala'

Actor Ajith's film, "Valimai",will be released in January 2022.

Tamil star Ajith, better known as “Thala” Ajit, on Wednesday asked his fans to not use the prefix “Thala” anymore with his name. He said he prefers to be called Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK.

“Thala” in Tamil means “leader”.

“I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as ‘Thala’ or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith,” he said in a statement.

The statement was shared by Ajith’s publicist, Suresh Chandra.

Numerous fan clubs of the actor, who turned 50 this May, soon went on an overdrive on social media, agreeing on refer use hashtags such as #AK while promoting his upcoming film. #AjithKumar was among the top trends on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

He earned the moniker “Thala” after his 2001 film “Dheena” that established him as an action hero.

Ajith’s next film, “Valimai”, is set to be released in January. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth. Apart from Ajith, the film stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Ajith-starrer “Viswasam” had topped the list of Twitter’s most influential moments in 2019. “Viswasam” became the biggest Tamil film in 2019, with collections to the tune of Rs 139 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. Despite releasing alongside Rajinikanth’s “Petta” in January that year, “Viswasam” became a huge success at the box office. Its overall revenue in India stood at Rs. 157 crore, and the overseas business added another Rs. 43 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs. 200 crore