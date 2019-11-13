Ajith-starrer Viswasam dominates Twitter’s most influential moments, great year for South cinema

Who says films cannot score over politics and cricket! The South Indian film industry has proved this by dominating Twitter’s most influential moments in 2019.

Topping the list of Twitter’s most influential moments this year is Ajith-starrer Viswasam which was ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and also the ICC World Cup 2019.

But, another interesting point to note is that Viswasam is not the only south film in the list. Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi stands at rank four thanks to its huge success in India and abroad.

So, what has made these two films so big to feature in Twitter’s most influential moments' list?

Ask this question to Ajith fans who already have flooded the social networking site with reasons that have made Viswasam a huge success.

Viswasam became the biggest Tamil film in 2019, with collections to the tune of Rs 139 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. Despite releasing alongside Rajinikanth’s Petta on January 10, Viswasam became a huge success at the box office. Its overall revenue in India stood at Rs 157 crore, and the overseas business added another Rs 43 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs 200 crore.

Yet, the Ajith-starrer could not surpass the collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that HAD managed to earn Rs 158 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The Prabhas-starrer still remains the highest grosser in the state.

Made at a budget of Rs 90 crore, Viswasam’s box office collection was not the only factor for it to become big on Twitter. The film’s theatrical trailer saw around one million likes. During its release, Viswasam was one of the most-celebrated hashtags on Twitter.

Now, Mahesh Babu’s 25th film, Maharshi, became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2019. It touched the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide in four days. The collections worldwide notched up to Rs 150 in less than three weeks of its release.

The action drama that released on May 9is the fourth-highest Telugu grosser behind the Baahubali franchise, Saaho and recently-released (October 2) Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

For the film industry as a whole including the south sector, 2019 is turning out to be a strong year. From Viswasam to Maharshi to recently-released Bigil and Kaithi, films from down south are giving every reason to the movie-going audience to hit the theatres.

So far, as many as 158 Tamil films have released in 2019, and the top five grossers include Bigil, Viswasam, Petta, Nerkonda Parvaai, Kanchana 3.