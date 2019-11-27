After ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, it’s time for ‘Avrodh’ web series starring Amit Sadh

Earlier this year, Uri: The Surgical Strike emerged as a surprise success at the box office. Not just was it accepted with arms wide open by the audience, it also ended up emerging as an all-time blockbuster.

Now that the year is coming to a close and the line-up of 2020 is emerging, we have learnt that a web series on the same subject (surgical strike) is about to be unveiled. The man who would be leading the show as the central protagonist, Major Mike Tango (who carried out the operation), is the very talented actor, Amit Sadh.

"That's right, Amit is playing the part that was enacted by Vicky Kaushal in Uri - The Surgical Strike. Of course, that was a feature film whereas this one is a web series, which automatically lends to the fact that the characterisation as well as the narrative would be far more in-depth as well as better spread out," a source said.

The series is titled Avrodh, though it was earlier titled India Strikes. Shooting for the series is already through and the release date for it would soon be announces.

"It is a nine-episode series and is directed by Raj Acharya. He is the same man who has assisted on Hollywood biggies like Slumdog Millionaire, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Eat Pray Love, to name a few. As for Amit, he is just the right choice for the part. He is someone who can adapt himself to any kind of stage and setting, be it a serious or a light hearted affair," the source added.

This is something that has already been seen in web series Breathe which was unveiled last year. As a cop on hunt for a mysterious killer (Madhavan), he lent a great impression in the Vikram Malhotra produced series. While he has already shot for Breathe 2 which would be arriving around middle of 2020, before that he could well be seen in Avrodh.

"The series explores quite a few dimensions as the web platform allows good time duration for storytelling," a senior member from the crew said. "We have gone ahead and showed how the entire planning, preparation and the execution of the surgical strike by the Indian Army Special Forces had taken place back then. As a shadow mission, it had to be pulled off with perfection. We have even shown UN in the series. There is bureaucracy involved as well as you just cannot go into a war with anyone; there needs to be ample basis for doing that," the crew member added.

The story, when told in a feature film format, was a huge success with the audience. Now it is expected that the web series would move further across frontiers and find favour among audiences all over. No wonder, Amit is quite excited about his next offering, the details of which would soon be released.

"Yes, I am playing Major Mike Tango in Avrodh. It is very detailed and authentic, which makes it all the more exciting and relatable," Amit, who made an impression even in a special appearance earlier this year in Super 30, said.

Meanwhile, the actor has already wrapped up his part in Vidya Balan's Shaunktala Devi where he plays her son-in-law. Meanwhile, he has also shot for another exciting project, the details of which would soon be released. However, before that, Avrodh would arrive and we wait to check out how it eventually turns out to be as an entertainer for the audiences.