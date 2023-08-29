Eminem asks Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stop rapping his songs

A spokesperson for Vivek Ramaswamy said that they will comply with Eminem's request.

Rap icon Eminem has fired a sonic salvo at aspiring Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy, urging him to stop singing his songs for campaign purposes. This appeal comes in the wake of Ramaswamy's impromptu performance of Eminem's hit "Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair, a move that triggered waves of both curiosity and consternation.

In a formal letter, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, cited concerns about the appropriation of his artistic works and insisted that Ramaswamy not use it for his 2024 Presidential campaign. While the language of the letter remains diplomatic, its intent is undeniable - a request to desist from leveraging Eminem's compositions for political gain.

The plea asserted that further performances of his creations by the Ramaswamy campaign would be deemed as a material breach of performing rights organization BMI's licensing agreement.

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy said that they will comply with the request.

This incident of a political figure using a famous star’s music follows a historical cadence. Bruce Springsteen famously contested the use of "Born in the USA" by President Ronald Reagan's campaign, and the Rolling Stones waged a protracted battle against Donald Trump's appropriation of "You Can't Always Get What You Want" as his walk-off anthem.

Cease and desist letters dispatched to politicians over song choices have assumed a ritualistic character in the US. Artists such as Adele, Queen, Neil Young, Phil Collins, and the estates of Tom Petty and Prince have retroactively contested Trump's melodic choices in the 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, has emerged as a nascent force in the political sphere, carving a niche as an outsider who seeks to perpetuate the "America First" ethos championed by former President Trump. His recent spirited performance at the Republican debate has catapulted him into the spotlight, sparking debates and discussions about his trajectory.