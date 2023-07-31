Embracing Sustainable Financing: Empowering SMEs to Adopt and Expand Sustainable Business Practices

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) is a widely accepted concept across the globe and is particularly gaining a lot of popularity in India. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which represent 96% of businesses across Asia and 90% globally are increasingly embracing ESG and recognizing its potential long-term benefits.

According to a recent survey conducted by DBS Bank and Bloomberg Media Studios, 92% of Indian SMEs are focused on adopting ESG measures to increase their competitive edge, boost their reputation and attract investors.

Given the significant role of SMEs in fostering economic growth, they have the potential for driving positive social and environmental impact. They present a significant sustainability opportunity and play a vital role in transitioning towards lower carbon societies.

Adoption of Green and Sustainable Trade Financing can empower SMEs to initiate their transition towards sustainability. It will enable them to implement sustainable practices throughout their ecosystems and supply chains.

In the podcast series, presented by DBS Bank and Money Control, we discuss the transition journey of SMEs from "Small Business to Smart Business". The third article in the podcast series talks about “sustainable financing and how can SMEs expand and adopt sustainability as a way of doing business”.

We will also explore the valuable insights provided by Ms. Yulanda Chung (Head of Sustainability of Institutional Banking Group, DBS Bank) on the adoption of sustainability by SMEs.

SMEs embrace sustainable financing for a greener future

In recent years, the focus on sustainability is rapidly evolving among SMEs in India. They are integrating sustainability as an integral part of their business approach.

More and more companies are prioritising energy and water efficiency, ensuring health and safety standards, and safeguarding workers' rights and community relations – all encompassed within the framework of ESG.

Despite capital, capacity and capability limitations, SMEs are proactively adopting sustainability practices, driven by the growing demand from their customers and buyers. The growing awareness and interest in sustainable solutions have compelled SMEs to find creative ways to implement environmentally friendly and socially responsible initiatives in businesses to align their businesses with the values and expectations of their stakeholders.

Key challenges SMEs face in adopting sustainability practices

While SMEs are keen on adopting sustainability practices in their day-to-day operations, they often face several challenges.

Lack of clarity regarding sustainability implementation is one obstacle. Limited access to experts and knowledge restricts them from adopting sustainability practices.

Another challenge is resource and bandwidth constraint which often restricts them from transitioning to new business models that focus on sustainability. Besides, the high cost associated with sustainability implementation is also a major concern for SMEs.

To overcome these challenges, SMEs need innovative solutions and support.

Sustainable growth catalyst: DBS Bank’s support for SMEs embracing green initiatives

DBS Bank has always demonstrated a steadfast commitment to conducting business responsibly and sustainably, while creating social and environmental impact beyond traditional business practices.

Keeping this objective in mind, DBS Bank offers a range of innovative sustainable financing solutions to encourage SMEs to take their first step towards transforming into businesses for impact.

“We encourage SMEs to adopt innovative sustainable solutions in reducing energy consumption, reducing waste and building sustainable supply chains”, says Ms. Yulanda Chung.

The bank facilitates trade with financing solutions tailored to help promote sustainable development and accelerate the transformation efforts of SMEs.

‘Green Now, Pay Later’ is one such solution adopted by industries across various sectors. It provides sustainable supply chain financing that aims to optimise cashflow by extending payment terms and enabling suppliers to access funds at more affordable rates.

Supporting this initiative, Ms. Yulanda Chung adds, “We incentivise your suppliers to be ESG Compliant with joint sustainability linked KPIs where suppliers get a differential pricing upon meeting sustainability targets.”

DBS Bank plugs the funding gap for innovative start-ups that solve critical social and environmental issues through their businesses and empowers them to scale up to create a more profound impact.

Unlock business opportunities through sustainable financing

Small steps like sustainable financing can support small businesses in their transition to sustainable enterprises. By leveraging DBS Bank’s sustainability initiatives, SMEs can easily venture on the path of net zero carbon emissions and building a sustainable future.

