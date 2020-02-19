App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elusive snow leopard spotted in Spiti district

A video was shared on Twitter which shows the big cat strolling down the road in Himachal Pradesh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Snow Leopard (Image: Susanta Nanda IFS @susantananda3 Twitter)
In a rare sighting, a snow leopard, which is categorised as 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List made an appearance in Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

The video shared by Twitter user Susanta Nanda shows the big cat strolling down a snow-filled road in the northern Himalayan region.

Nanda wrote: "Majestic grandeur in the tranquility of Spiti District Snow leopard is the most beautiful & mystical big cats with grey/green eyes, unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats. Tails as long as de body& 5inch fur at the bottom to survive cold weathe(r), rare to see these ghost of de mountain" (sic)

The video went viral on social media and quickly garnered interaction and praise from multiple Twitter users. Nanda in replies to his tweet specified the animal was spotted in village Hikkim of Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. 

One user wondered: "Amazing. Wonder what made such an elusive and shy animal come so close to the road and car."


While another user exclaimed: "Snow leopard on a motor road!! Amazing video!"

Native to central and southern Asia, the Indian snow leopard population is estimated at roughly 200–600 across about 25 protected areas. According to the IUCN Red List, a species numbering below 10,000 and expected to see a decline of 10 percent by 2040 is listed as vulnerable.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Himachal Pradesh #Snow Leopard #Spiti Valley #trends #wildlife

