Elon Musk says if any scandal emerges about him, 'please call it Elongate'

"If there’s ever a scandal about me, please call it Elongate," the Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
Billionaire Elon Musk, in a tweet on March 25, said if any scandal emerges related to him, it should be referred to as "Elongate".

The tweet by the Tesla founder intrigued the netizens. Over 6,000 retweeted the same and around 60,000 Twitter users 'liked' his post, in less than 30 minutes after it was posted.

Musk, who is the world's second most rich person as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is also one of the most followed personalities on social media.

The 49-year-old, who has recently created a buzz on Twitter with his take on cryptocurrencies, has around 49.6 million followers. His microblogging account is placed on the 25th spot among verified handles with the largest number of followers.

TAGS: #Elon Musk #Elongate #SpaceX #Tesla
first published: Mar 25, 2021 04:37 pm

