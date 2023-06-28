'That was fun': Elon Musk after training for 'cage match' with Mark Zuckerberg

Lex Fridman in the training session with Elon Musk (Photo credit: twitter.com/@lexfridman)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk held a training session with Russian-American computer scientist Lex Fridman for his upcoming cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Fridman took to Twitter to share the news, stating that he conducted an impromptu training session with Musk and was impressed with his "strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground,".

"I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what," Fridman wrote on Twitter.



— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023



That was fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2023

Musk later reacted to the post saying that the session was fun.A few days ago, Fridman shared a post on Twitter in which he was seen training with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in "jiu-jitsu"- a Brazilian marital art.

The starting point for the altercation between Musk and Zuckerberg occurred after the latter hinted that Meta had plans to launch its own text-based social media platform to rival the former's Twitter.

