    Elon Musk chats with Twitter employees in new photos from office visit

    The soon-to-be Twitter boss said: "Meeting a lot of cool people today."

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 27, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
    (Image credit: @Nate_Esparza/Twitter)

    With the dramatic Elon Musk-Twitter deal now very close to completion, the social network's soon-to-be boss recently stopped by its San Francisco headquarters to chat with the staff.

    In photos shared online, Musk was speaking to Twitter employees over a cup of coffee.

     

     

    "Welcome to the office, nice chatting with you at an impromptu coffee chat in the perch," one employee wrote. 

     

     

    Musk himself shared a video entering the Twitter office with a giant sink in his arms.

    "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" he captioned the now viral video. "Meeting a lot of cool people today."

    The billionaire also changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit", hinting at his upcoming big role.

    Twitter is expected to see big changes under the leadership of Musk, who wants to let free speech flourish on the platform.

    There are also reports that he plans to let go 75 percent of the staff. Those reports prompted a warning from the company about lots of "public rumors and speculation” swirling ahead of the deal's closing

    “We do not have any confirmation of the buyer’s plans following close and recommend not following rumors or leaked documents but rather wait for facts from us and the buyer directly," read an internal memo viewed by Bloomberg.
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 02:25 pm
