After Twitter, Elon Musk says Facebook gives him 'the willies'

Elon Musk also shared the results of the poll in which he asked Twitter users if they wanted an "edit button". Of the more than 44 lakh Twitter users who voted, an overwhelming 73.6% said "yes".

A day after becoming the largest shareholder of Twitter, tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday tweeted that Facebook gives him "the willies".

An active user and frequent critic of the micro-blogging site, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO on April 5 joined Twitter's board after acquiring 9.2 per cent stake in the company for $3 billion.

The announcement hours after Musk posted a poll on whether Twitter users wanted an edit button. Responding to the poll, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth commented that Facebook had solved the problem a long time ago.

"You just include an indicator that it has been edited along with a change log. If you are really worried about embeds they can point to a specific revision in that history but with a link to the latest edit. Not a real issue," he tweeted.

To which Musk said, "Facebook gives me the willies."

Meanwhile, the poll results were out. Of the more than 44 lakh Twitter users who voted, an overwhelming 73.6% wanted the edit button to be a feature on the platform.



Do you want an edit button? April 5, 2022



Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter shares also followed a number of criticism of the micro-blogging site, including its inability to clean the platform of crypto space bots, which he said was "the single most annoying problem on Twitter".

Yeah, single most annoying problem on twitter imo— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Even Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, while welcoming Musk on to the board, recognised him as an "intense critic".

"I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Agrawal tweeted.

"He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!"





