Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Electric vehicles: Advantages of the future of transportation

Launches like Nissan’s Leaf as well as collaborations like Porsche offering free recharge for their ‘Taycan’ electric car customers are encouraging people to opt for electric vehicles.

Advait Berde
Representative image
Representative image
The surge of electric and hybrid vehicles has made it evident that most automobile manufacturers around the world are taking the prospect of an all-electric future seriously. Launches like Nissan’s Leaf as well as collaborations like Porsche offering free recharge for their Taycan customers are encouraging people to opt for electric vehicles. Going the EV way definitely gives you a few advantages over the conventional gas guzzling cars we have on the streets today.

A cleaner and cheaper energy source

With no emissions, no pollutants and no noise, electric cars glide along the road silently. The lack of a combustion engine means there is no fuel to burn keeping the environment safe. Electric cars also run on an extremely low cost per kilometre, giving them a huge advantage over their gas-guzzling counterparts.

Technologically advanced

Because of the way electric cars are engineered, they are equipped with the most cutting-edge technologies available. This ranges from Artificial Intelligence providing driver assists, to outright self-driving cars. Of course, self-driving has a ways to go but safety in the form of lane assist and auto emergency braking comes standard in most electric cars.

Easier to maintain and operate

Because electric cars are self-sufficient to a great extent, the user has hardly anything to worry about. Apart from recharging and routine servicing, the car is good to go whenever you need it.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Auto #electric vehicles #Technology #trends

